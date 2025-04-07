MUI Declares Support for Jihad Fatwa Against Israel

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has expressed its support for the armed jihad fatwa issued by the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) in response to Israel’s occupation and aggression.

MUI considers the Palestinian struggle against Israeli aggression and occupation as a legitimate form of jihad, both religiously and under international law.

“We fully support this fatwa issued by global scholars. This fatwa aligns with the MUI Fatwa Ijtima’ decision, which affirms that it is obligatory for Muslims to defend Palestine,” said MUI Chairman for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim on Monday.

He explained that the Ijtima’ MUI also recommended the deployment of forces to protect the people of Gaza and Palestine from genocide and destruction carried out by Israel.

Also Read: AWG Urges Indonesian Government to Tighten Visa Rules for Zionist Supporters

MUI has also urged member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to consolidate efforts to stop the ongoing atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation.

Furthermore, Sudarnoto emphasized that the jihad fatwa issued by the IUMS contains detailed points highlighting the importance of a comprehensive approach and consolidated international actions against Israeli military aggression.

“We must not allow the mass killings and large-scale destruction committed by the biggest terrorist of this century, Israel, which is backed by the United States. Therefore, the Muslim world must unite to resist and put an end to these atrocities to prevent further devastation,” he added.

He stated that allowing Israel’s massive crimes against the people of Gaza contradicts the Islamic principle of Amar Ma’ruf Nahi Munkar (commanding good and forbidding evil). Therefore, he called on Muslims worldwide to unite and resist what he termed as systematic oppression.

Also Read: Jama’ah Muslimin Supports Global Fatwa Calling for Jihad Against Israel

Previously, IUMS Secretary-General Ali al-Qaradaghi on Friday (April 4) urged all Muslim nations to engage in military, economic, and political jihad to halt Israel’s genocide and large-scale destruction in Palestine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics