SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

MUI Declares Support for Jihad Fatwa Against Israel

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

8 Views

Chairman of the Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Division of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim. (Photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has expressed its support for the armed jihad fatwa issued by the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) in response to Israel’s occupation and aggression.

MUI considers the Palestinian struggle against Israeli aggression and occupation as a legitimate form of jihad, both religiously and under international law.

“We fully support this fatwa issued by global scholars. This fatwa aligns with the MUI Fatwa Ijtima’ decision, which affirms that it is obligatory for Muslims to defend Palestine,” said MUI Chairman for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim on Monday.

He explained that the Ijtima’ MUI also recommended the deployment of forces to protect the people of Gaza and Palestine from genocide and destruction carried out by Israel.

Also Read: AWG Urges Indonesian Government to Tighten Visa Rules for Zionist Supporters

MUI has also urged member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to consolidate efforts to stop the ongoing atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation.

Furthermore, Sudarnoto emphasized that the jihad fatwa issued by the IUMS contains detailed points highlighting the importance of a comprehensive approach and consolidated international actions against Israeli military aggression.

“We must not allow the mass killings and large-scale destruction committed by the biggest terrorist of this century, Israel, which is backed by the United States. Therefore, the Muslim world must unite to resist and put an end to these atrocities to prevent further devastation,” he added.

He stated that allowing Israel’s massive crimes against the people of Gaza contradicts the Islamic principle of Amar Ma’ruf Nahi Munkar (commanding good and forbidding evil). Therefore, he called on Muslims worldwide to unite and resist what he termed as systematic oppression.

Also Read: Jama’ah Muslimin Supports Global Fatwa Calling for Jihad Against Israel

Previously, IUMS Secretary-General Ali al-Qaradaghi on Friday (April 4) urged all Muslim nations to engage in military, economic, and political jihad to halt Israel’s genocide and large-scale destruction in Palestine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

TagArmed Jihad Foreign Relations Gaza genocide humanitarian crisis international law Islamic cooperation Israel IUMS Jihad Fatwa MUI Muslim scholars OIC Palestine

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

MUI Declares Support for Jihad Fatwa Against Israel

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

AWG Urges Indonesian Government to Tighten Visa Rules for Zionist Supporters

  • 3 hours ago
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia

Jama’ah Muslimin Supports Global Fatwa Calling for Jihad Against Israel

  • 13 hours ago
Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 490 Gaza Children in 20 Days

  • 15 hours ago
Fires Break out in Tel Aviv Area after Rockets Launched from Lebanon (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Fires Rockets at Ashdod and Ashkelon, Causing Injuries and Damage

  • 15 hours ago
Load More
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Attacks in Gaza Second Day of Eid al-Fitr

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 07:45 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Forces Launch Large-Scale Incursion into Rafah

  • Thursday, 3 April 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Palestine

Israel Accused of Using Food and Humanitarian Aid as Weapons in Gaza Crisis

  • Friday, 4 April 2025 - 20:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Over 100 Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 11:55 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Declares Support for Jihad Fatwa Against Israel

  • 3 hours ago
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Indonesia

AWG Urges Indonesian Government to Tighten Visa Rules for Zionist Supporters

  • 3 hours ago
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Asia

World Uyghur Congress Holds Protest in Norway to Mark 35 Years Since Baren Tragedy

  • 17 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us