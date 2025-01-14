Israel Rejects Return of Body of Martyred Yahya Sinwar in Ceasefire Deal

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli official has categorically rejected the inclusion of the body of martyred Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in any prisoner exchange deal, Middle East Monitor reported.

“That will not happen. Period,” the official said, according to the Times of Israel, following reports of Hamas’ demands during ceasefire negotiations.

Saudi Arabian media outlet Al-Hadath previously reported unconfirmed claims that the Palestinian resistance movement was seeking Sinwar’s body as part of the initial stages of a potential ceasefire.

Sinwar, who replaced Ismail Haniyeh as head of Hamas’ Political Bureau in August, was killed on October 18 during a confrontation with occupation forces. Contrary to Israeli claims that he was hiding with “hostages,” Sinwar was killed on the front lines in a defiant and symbolic fight to the end.

Meanwhile, Hamas announced progress in ceasefire talks mediated by Qatar and Egypt. A statement from the Palestinian resistance group expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations to end the war in Gaza and secure a prisoner exchange with Israel.

A senior Hamas delegation, led by Mohammad Darwish, met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha to review the latest developments.

A Palestinian official who spoke to Al Mayadeen noted that most of the obstacles to the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement have been overcome.

However, Hamas insists on a permanent end to the war and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza as a condition for any deal. However, the occupation state remains firm in its demand that Hamas be dissolved as a precondition for ending the genocidal war in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)