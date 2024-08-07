Select Language

Middle East

Saudi Arabia Condemns Killing of Hamas Leader Haniyeh

Funeral of Ismail Haniyeh (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Funeral of Ismail Haniyeh (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia has condemned last week’s killing in Tehran of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh as a “flagrant violation” of Iran’s sovereignty.

“Is a flagrant violation of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran… and constitutes a threat to regional peace and security,” Saudi Vice Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji told a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

Haniyeh was assassinated at his residence in the capital Tehran in a mysterious attack that Iranian officials blamed on their arch-foe Israel. Haniyeh’s bodyguard was also killed.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
