Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Iran Reports Minor Damage to Nuclear Facilities After US Strikes, No Radiation Detected

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Israel attack on Iran (photo: AA)
Tehran, MINA – Iran has confirmed that recent US airstrikes on three of its key nuclear facilities caused only minor damage and did not result in any radiation leaks or threats to public safety, Al Mayadeen reported.

According to official statements released early Sunday, the affected facilities, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan remain structurally sound, with all monitoring systems functioning normally.

The announcement came hours after US President Donald Trump declared the attacks a “very successful” operation via a post on Truth Social. Iranian officials, however, have dismissed these claims as exaggerated and misleading.

Iran’s National Nuclear Safety System Center, operating under the iran/">Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, stated that “there is no danger for the inhabitants living around the sites” and affirmed that “the situation is under control.”

Manan Raeisi, a member of Iran’s parliament representing Qom, home to the Fordow facility said preliminary inspections showed no significant structural damage and emphasized that reports of serious destruction were false.

Trump’s fabricated claim about Fordow’s destruction only highlights how ineffective the strikes truly were,” Raeisi stated. He also warned that the attacks signify a direct escalation, affirming that Iran will choose the timing and nature of its response.

Residents near the Fordow site, interviewed by IRNA, reported no visible damage or disruptions. Traffic in the area remains normal, and footage published by Fars News Agency showed no external destruction beyond superficial perimeter damage.

Saudi Arabia’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission further backed Iran’s account, confirming no radiation had been detected in the Kingdom or the wider Gulf region.

Iranian authorities disclosed that precautionary evacuations had been conducted before the strikes, and reiterated that any response to the US actions would be “measured but firm.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

