Saudi Crown Prince Applauds Successful Hajj Season

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised the successful organization of this year’s Hajj, attributing the achievement to the Kingdom’s dedication to serving the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims, Arab News reported.

Speaking during a reception at the Royal Court in Mina Palace on Friday, the crown prince highlighted the country’s ongoing efforts to ensure the comfort and safety of pilgrims.

“The continued success we witnessed today in serving the Guests of God is the result of our blessed country’s efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques, the holy sites and their visitors,” he said. “We will continue to exert all efforts to provide comfort to the Guests of God.”

The event was held on behalf of King Salman and attended by senior princes, the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, top officials, military commanders involved in the Hajj mission, and guests from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Crown Prince Mohammed also commended the dedication of government employees and volunteers from various sectors who worked tirelessly to help pilgrims complete their rituals safely and peacefully. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

