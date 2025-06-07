SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Saudi Crown Prince Praises Successful Organization of Hajj 2025

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended his congratulations to the Hajj officers and volunteers of 1446 AH. (Image: SPA)

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised the successful organization of this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, highlighting it as a reflection of the Kingdom’s deep commitment to serving the two Holy Mosques and their pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

“The ongoing success we witness in serving the Guests of Allah is a testament to our nation’s tireless efforts and devotion to the Two Holy Mosques, the holy sites, and their visitors,” the Crown Prince stated.

He reaffirmed the kingdom’s pledge to “spare no effort in ensuring the comfort and well-being of the pilgrims.”

The remarks came during an Eid al-Adha reception held at Mina Palace, where the Crown Prince received holiday greetings on behalf of King Salman.

Also Read: Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Urges Immediate, Unconditional Halt to Gaza War

The event was attended by senior Saudi princes, the Grand Mufti, top government officials, military leaders involved in the Hajj security operations, and high-level guests from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The Crown Prince also extended his gratitude to public servants and volunteers across all sectors for their dedication in helping pilgrims perform their rituals with ease, safety, and spiritual tranquility. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Experts Urge Protection for Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Operated by Freedom Flotilla Coalition

Tagcrown prince Eid al-Adha GCC Hajj 2025 Mecca Medina Mina Palace Mohammed bin Salman pilgrimage pilgrims public service Saudi Arabia security spa Two Holy Mosques

