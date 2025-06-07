Saudi Crown Prince Praises Successful Organization of Hajj 2025

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised the successful organization of this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, highlighting it as a reflection of the Kingdom’s deep commitment to serving the two Holy Mosques and their pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

“The ongoing success we witness in serving the Guests of Allah is a testament to our nation’s tireless efforts and devotion to the Two Holy Mosques, the holy sites, and their visitors,” the Crown Prince stated.

He reaffirmed the kingdom’s pledge to “spare no effort in ensuring the comfort and well-being of the pilgrims.”

The remarks came during an Eid al-Adha reception held at Mina Palace, where the Crown Prince received holiday greetings on behalf of King Salman.

The event was attended by senior Saudi princes, the Grand Mufti, top government officials, military leaders involved in the Hajj security operations, and high-level guests from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The Crown Prince also extended his gratitude to public servants and volunteers across all sectors for their dedication in helping pilgrims perform their rituals with ease, safety, and spiritual tranquility. []

