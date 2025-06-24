SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iran Launches Missile Attack on US Airbase in Qatar in Retaliation for Nuclear Strikes

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

7 Views

Tehran, MINA – Iran has launched a series of missile strikes targeting the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, in what it describes as retaliation for recent American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Anadolu Agency reported.

The operation, named Bashayer Al-Fath or “Glad Tidings of Victory”, was announced by Iran’s state-run Press TV shortly after the missiles were launched. According to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the number of missiles matched the number of bombs the US deployed in its attack on nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan over the weekend.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the assault and stated the attack was a direct response to what it termed as US “aggression.”

“Our message to the White House and its allies is clear, Iran will not leave any aggression against its sovereignty and land unanswered,” the IRGC said in a statement.

Also Read: Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

Qatar’s Defense Ministry confirmed that its air defense systems intercepted the missiles aimed at the Al Udeid base. No casualties were reported, and the base was evacuated as a precaution.

Simultaneously, Iran also reportedly launched missiles toward US military positions in Iraq. Regional response has been swift, with Bahrain sounding emergency sirens, closing its airspace, and urging the public to seek shelter. Iraq also shut down its airspace to all air traffic, while Saudi Arabia issued a strong condemnation of the Iranian strikes.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry called the attack “a flagrant violation” of its sovereignty and international law, affirming that the country reserves the right to respond proportionately.

The escalation follows deadly exchanges between Iran and Israel beginning June 13. Israel’s military campaign in Iran has resulted in over 430 deaths and thousands of injuries, according to Iranian health officials. In response, Iran has launched a wave of missile attacks on Israel, killing at least 25 people.

Also Read: Iran, Israel Remain Silent Following Trump’s Ceasefire Announcement

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, earlier warned that any regional country allowing US forces to operate against Iran from their territory would be considered a legitimate target. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Announces Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Iran

Tagairstrike Al Udeid Air Base bahrain Fordo international law iran Iranian response Iraq IRGC Isfahan Israel Middle East military escalation missile attack Natanz nuclear facilities Operation Bashayer Al-Fath Qatar regional tensions retaliation Saudi Arabia sovereignty US US military bases

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Iranian attack on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar(photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

  • 2 hours ago
Iran launch Missiles attack on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Iran, Israel Remain Silent Following Trump’s Ceasefire Announcement

  • 4 hours ago
International

Trump Announces Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Iran

  • 6 hours ago
International

Iran Launches Missile Attack on US Airbase in Qatar in Retaliation for Nuclear Strikes

  • 6 hours ago
Food Crisis (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UN Official Warns of “Slow-Motion Massacre” in Gaza Amid Aid Crisis

  • 23 hours ago
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Khamenei Vows Continued Punishment Against Israel

  • Monday, 23 June 2025 - 10:46 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Despite 0–6 Defeat to Japan, Indonesia Secures Fourth Round of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 18:44 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Articles

Safiya Saeed: From Somali Migrant to First Hijab-Wearing Mayor of Sheffield

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 20:15 WIB
Final Commemoration of the Students of Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Madrasah, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, in 2025. (Doc. Al-Fatah Lampung)
Indonesia

61 percent of Graduates Al-Fatah Lampung Accepted into Universities

  • Friday, 20 June 2025 - 22:15 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque After Six-Day Closure

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Palestine Solidarity Demonstrations Held Across Europe (photo: Quds Press)
Europe

Palestine Solidarity Demonstrations Held Across the Europe

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 23:48 WIB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Khamenei Vows Continued Punishment Against Israel

  • Monday, 23 June 2025 - 10:46 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us