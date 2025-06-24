Iran Launches Missile Attack on US Airbase in Qatar in Retaliation for Nuclear Strikes

Tehran, MINA – Iran has launched a series of missile strikes targeting the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, in what it describes as retaliation for recent American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Anadolu Agency reported.

The operation, named Bashayer Al-Fath or “Glad Tidings of Victory”, was announced by Iran’s state-run Press TV shortly after the missiles were launched. According to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the number of missiles matched the number of bombs the US deployed in its attack on nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan over the weekend.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the assault and stated the attack was a direct response to what it termed as US “aggression.”

“Our message to the White House and its allies is clear, Iran will not leave any aggression against its sovereignty and land unanswered,” the IRGC said in a statement.

Also Read: Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

Qatar’s Defense Ministry confirmed that its air defense systems intercepted the missiles aimed at the Al Udeid base. No casualties were reported, and the base was evacuated as a precaution.

Simultaneously, Iran also reportedly launched missiles toward US military positions in Iraq. Regional response has been swift, with Bahrain sounding emergency sirens, closing its airspace, and urging the public to seek shelter. Iraq also shut down its airspace to all air traffic, while Saudi Arabia issued a strong condemnation of the Iranian strikes.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry called the attack “a flagrant violation” of its sovereignty and international law, affirming that the country reserves the right to respond proportionately.

The escalation follows deadly exchanges between Iran and Israel beginning June 13. Israel’s military campaign in Iran has resulted in over 430 deaths and thousands of injuries, according to Iranian health officials. In response, Iran has launched a wave of missile attacks on Israel, killing at least 25 people.

Also Read: Iran, Israel Remain Silent Following Trump’s Ceasefire Announcement

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, earlier warned that any regional country allowing US forces to operate against Iran from their territory would be considered a legitimate target. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Announces Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Iran