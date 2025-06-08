Hajj Pilgrims Perform Second Day of Stoning Ritual in Mina

Makkah, MINA – Hajj pilgrims continued the symbolic stoning of the devil on Sunday, marking the second day of Tashreeq in Mina. Saudi authorities confirmed that crowd movement remained smooth and well-managed, with no reports of overcrowding during the significant ritual, Anadolu Agency reported.

Live coverage from Saudi state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV showed orderly scenes at the Jamarat site, where pilgrims cast pebbles in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s rejection of Satan. The ritual is one of the final steps of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Major General Abdullah Al-Quraish, head of Hajj security forces, stated that detailed plans were implemented to facilitate the safe transit of pilgrims between Mina and the Grand Mosque in Mecca, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Pilgrims are staying in Mina for three days of Tashreeq, which began Saturday and will conclude Monday, during which they cast a total of 21 pebbles daily. These rites follow key rituals, including the Day of Arafat on Thursday and the major stoning at Jamarat al-Aqaba on Friday.

Following tragic stampedes in past years, Saudi Arabia has introduced strict safety measures at the Jamarat complex, including multi-tiered bridges and regulated group movements to ensure safety for nearly two million pilgrims.

The Hajj pilgrimage, which began Wednesday and concludes Monday, is one of Islam’s five pillars, mandatory for all financially and physically able Muslims at least once in their lifetime. []

