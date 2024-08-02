Ismail Haniyeh Killed by Bomb Planted Two Months Ago: Analyst

Infographic of the location of Ismail Haniyeh's murder in Iran (Anadolu Agency)

New York, MINA – Ismail Haniyeh, the Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, was killed by a bomb that was planted two months ago at his guesthouse in Tehran.

According to five unnamed Middle Eastern officials, the newspaper reported, “The bomb was hidden around two months ago at the guesthouse.”

The bomb was detonated remotely, the officials said, after confirming that Haniyeh was inside his room at the guesthouse, Middle East Monitor (MEMO) reported.

The explosion killed Haniyeh and his bodyguard on Wednesday, and caused damage to the building.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new President, Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

Based on satellite image analysis, it was noted that the photos allegedly showing the residence where Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed are recent.

There is speculation that Israel may be behind Haniyeh’s assassination in a drone attack.

The occupying authorities have yet to comment on the killing, although Hamas stated that he was killed in a “Zionist attack.”

At the time, Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Al-Nakhalah was staying next to Haniyeh’s room.

“His room was not severely damaged, indicating precise planning in targeting Haniyeh,” the report said.

Iranian social media users noted that the guesthouse is located near the Saadabad Complex in northern Tehran.

Recent photos show the upper-floor apartment of the damaged building.

The damaged part of the building is now covered with tarpaulin, with debris visible on the ground.

Its height and open surroundings made the building easily visible from a distance. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)