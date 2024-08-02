Indonesian Istiqlal Mosque Holds Ghaib Prayer for Ismail Haniyeh

Jakarta, MINA – The Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque, Nasaruddin Umar, invited all congregants to join in a Ghaib Prayer for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh .

The prayer will be conducted after Friday prayers at Istiqlal Mosque on Friday.

“As the Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque and the Palestinian Embassy, ​​I invite all Muslims and national figures to join the special prayer in the Main Hall of Istiqlal Mosque on Friday, August 2, 2024, to show our concern for a martyr like Ismail Haniyeh and other Palestinian fighters,” Nasaruddin said in a statement.

Nasaruddin Umar and Istiqlal Mosque expressed their condolences for Haniyeh’s death.

He also emphasized that Istiqlal Mosque remains committed to advocating for Palestinian independence.

“Istiqlal, along with all congregants, has a comprehensive approach to how the Palestinian people can achieve freedom, bringing their light to the forefront so that the world will be concerned about what our brothers and sisters in Palestine are going through,” he said.

Not only at Istiqlal, Nasaruddin urged all mosques in Indonesia and Indonesian citizens to perform special prayers for Haniyeh and other Palestinian fighters.

“He sacrificed everything for the freedom of his country,” he added.

Ismail Haniyeh was the head of the political bureau of Hamas and had also served as the 10th Prime Minister of Palestine.

Haniyeh was killed at guesthouse in Tehran, Iran on Wednesday.

Haniyeh himself was in Iran to attend the inauguration of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday. He also met Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the same day.

Ismail Haniyeh has been head of Hamas’ political bureau since 2017, replacing Khaled Mashal. Haniyeh is a well-known figure, especially after serving as Prime Minister of Palestine in 2006, following Hamas’ victory in the parliamentary elections.

Haniyeh lives in exile and moves between Türkiye and Qatar. He joined Hamas in 1987, during the First Intifada. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)