SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

President Prabowo PerforEid al-Fitr Prayer at Jakarta Istiqlal Mosque

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

President Prabowo Subianto performs Eid al-Fitr prayer (photo: Detikhikmah)
President Prabowo Subianto performs Eid al-Fitr prayer (photo: Detikhikmah)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and several officials performed Eid al-Fitr prayer for 1446 H/2025 at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on Monday.

As observed from Istiqlal TV, President Prabowo arrived at Istiqlal Mosque at 06:30 AM local time, where thousands of worshippers echoed the Takbir of Eid al-Fitr 1446 H.

After the Eid al-Fitr prayer, President Prabowo Subianto will hold an open house at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.

Deputy for Protocol, Press, and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, Yusuf Permana, explained that the open house will be held for a halal bihalal with various figures, state officials, and the public.

Also Read: Thousands of Muslims in Lampung Perform Eid al-Fitr Prayers at Gaza Field

The Indonesian government, through the Ministry of Religious Affairs, has determined that 1 Shawwal 1446 Hijri, or the Idul Fitri holiday, falls on Monday, March 31, 2025.

This decision was announced directly by the Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, who led the isbat session on Saturday, March 29. The results of the isbat session stated that the hilal (crescent moon) was still below the horizon at angles ranging from -3 to -1 degrees, not meeting the minimum criteria of a 3-degree angle and a minimum elongation of 6.4 degrees.

Meanwhile, several Arab countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco, had already performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer on Sunday, March 30, including the Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), a global Muslim unity forum. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: In Eid al-Fitr 1446H Sermon, Imaam Yakhsyallah Emphasizes Brotherhood and Unity

Tag1 Shawwal 1446 H crescent moon Eid Al-Fitr Halal Bihalal Indonesian government Islamic holidays islamic new year Istiqlal Mosque jakarta Kementerian Agama Merdeka Palace Morocco nasaruddin umar open house President Prabowo Saudi Arabia UAE Yusuf Permana

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

President Prabowo Subianto performs Eid al-Fitr prayer (photo: Detikhikmah)
Indonesia

President Prabowo PerforEid al-Fitr Prayer at Jakarta Istiqlal Mosque

  • 2 hours ago
Gazans Perform Eid al-Fitr (photo: Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Gazans Perform Eid al-Fitr Prayer amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

  • 12 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Denies Full Access to Ibrahimi Mosque for Eid al-Fitr Worshippers

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

Thousands of Muslims in Lampung Perform Eid al-Fitr Prayers at Gaza Field

  • 20 hours ago
Indonesia

In Eid al-Fitr 1446H Sermon, Imaam Yakhsyallah Emphasizes Brotherhood and Unity

  • 20 hours ago
Indonesia

Jama’ah Muslimin Announces 1st of Shawwal 1446 H Falls on Sunday

  • Sunday, 30 March 2025 - 00:16 WIB
Load More
Lebanon Hezbollah rockets (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon Kill Seven People, Despite Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
Palestine

Israel Launches Ground Offensive in Northern Gaza as Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 21:29 WIB
Israeli Aggression on the Gaza strip (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Targets Nasser Medical Complex, Dozens Killed in Gaza

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 08:46 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Condemns Israeli Minister’s Remarks on Settlements

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 10:07 WIB
Indonesia

Jama’ah Muslimin Announces 1st Ramadan 1446 H on Saturday

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 05:46 WIB
Indonesia

BMKG Warns of Heavy Rainfall in Several Indonesian Regions

  • Wednesday, 5 March 2025 - 13:55 WIB
Indonesia

Baznas Brebes’ Z-Iftar: Boosting Local Businesses, Spreading Ramadan Blessings

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 11:10 WIB
Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 21:53 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
KNESSET
Palestine

Israeli Opposition Leader Calls for Economic Shutdown and Early Elections

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 22:34 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us