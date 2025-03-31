President Prabowo PerforEid al-Fitr Prayer at Jakarta Istiqlal Mosque

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and several officials performed Eid al-Fitr prayer for 1446 H/2025 at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on Monday.

As observed from Istiqlal TV, President Prabowo arrived at Istiqlal Mosque at 06:30 AM local time, where thousands of worshippers echoed the Takbir of Eid al-Fitr 1446 H.

After the Eid al-Fitr prayer, President Prabowo Subianto will hold an open house at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.

Deputy for Protocol, Press, and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, Yusuf Permana, explained that the open house will be held for a halal bihalal with various figures, state officials, and the public.

The Indonesian government, through the Ministry of Religious Affairs, has determined that 1 Shawwal 1446 Hijri, or the Idul Fitri holiday, falls on Monday, March 31, 2025.

This decision was announced directly by the Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, who led the isbat session on Saturday, March 29. The results of the isbat session stated that the hilal (crescent moon) was still below the horizon at angles ranging from -3 to -1 degrees, not meeting the minimum criteria of a 3-degree angle and a minimum elongation of 6.4 degrees.

Meanwhile, several Arab countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco, had already performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer on Sunday, March 30, including the Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), a global Muslim unity forum. []

