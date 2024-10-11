Imam of Nabawi Mosque Lead Friday Prayers at Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta 

Jakarta, MINA – Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta was filled with thousands of worshippers for the Friday prayer led by the Imam of Nabawi Mosque, Sheikh Ahmad bin Ali Al-Hudhaify.

In his sermon, Sheikh Ahmad expressed his admiration for the greatness of Islam as he looked at the faces of worshippers in Indonesia, recognizing the truth and dignity of Islam present in the country.

“Islam, as the final religion brought by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), affirms the previous prophets’ religions and serves as a light for the world,” said Sheikh Ahmad, as translated by the interpreter.

The sermon was met with solemnity by the congregation filling Istiqlal Mosque. After the sermon, Sheikh Ahmad led the Friday prayer.

Sheikh Ahmad’s presence at Istiqlal Mosque is part of his visit to Indonesia aimed at strengthening ties between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia. (T/RE1/P2)

