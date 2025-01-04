50,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem estimated the number of worshippers at around 50,000 who managed to perform Friday prayers inside the holy site and in its courtyards, Palinfo reported.

Local sources reported that Israeli occupation police forces blocked the access of many others, especially those trying to enter from Damascus and the Lions’ Gate, checking their identities, stopping a number of young men and preventing them from entering the Islamic holy site.

The young men who were denied access to the Mosque performed Friday prayers in its vicinity.

The Israeli occupation forces imposed strict restrictions on the entry of worshipers to Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially on Fridays, preventing thousands of people from the West Bank from reaching Jerusalem to perform prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, as they need special permits to cross military checkpoints around the holy city.

Since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, in October 2023, the occupation forces and Israeli police have tightened security measures at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the entrances to the Old City. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)