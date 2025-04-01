SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Attacks in Gaza Second Day of Eid al-Fitr

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army persisted in its violent assaults on the Gaza Strip on Monday, the second day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, resulting in further civilian casualties.

Reports from the Palestinian Information Center indicated that several civilians were martyred or injured, following a deadly escalation on Sunday.

On Sunday, the death toll reached 76, including over 30 children, with the majority of fatalities occurring in Khan Yunis.

The Israeli military launched attacks that involved tank incursions and airstrikes, targeting various locations in Gaza.

Also Read: Clashes Erupt in Jerusalem as Protests Escalate Against Netanyahu’s Policies

Early on Monday, Israeli forces entered the northeast of the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, firing artillery and engaging in heavy gunfire.

An Israeli airstrike also bombed a house in the ash-Shuja’iya neighborhood, eastern Gaza City.

Additionally, two civilians were killed and others wounded when an Israeli strike hit the home of the an-Najjar family in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis. Another attack on a house belonging to the Miqdad family in the Khan Yunis refugee camp resulted in four deaths and left 20 others injured.

As the violence continues, Gaza remains under heavy bombardment, with local residents enduring relentless strikes during what is supposed to be a time of religious celebration. []

Also Read: Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Resigns, Tension Coalition

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

