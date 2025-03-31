US Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Amid Cold Weather

New York, MINA – Muslims in the United States celebrated Eid al-Fitr with reverence despite the cold weather enveloping the region.

At the Jamaica Muslim Center in New York, thousands of worshipers gathered from the early morning to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayers on Sunda. The celebration served as a moment for the Muslim community in the U.S. to unite in togetherness and spiritual reflection after completing the fasting month of Ramadan.

In his sermon, the imam emphasized three main objectives of fasting during Ramadan: achieving piety, understanding the purpose of life, and improving character. He explained that Ramadan is not merely about abstaining from food and drink, but about shaping oneself to be better, more compassionate, and caring toward others.

“We must continue striving to become better individuals, not just for ourselves, but also for the community around us,” he said to the congregation.

The imam also reminded the importance of unity among Muslims, especially in addressing global challenges. One of the issues highlighted was the situation in Palestine and Gaza, where Muslims continue to endure suffering due to the ongoing conflict.

“Muslims must unite, support one another, and never forget our brothers and sisters who are oppressed,” he stressed.

Additionally, the sermon pointed out that Eid al-Fitr is not just a day of victory, but also an opportunity to reflect on one’s mission as a Muslim. The imam highlighted how many people live without a clear purpose, making it easy to fall into materialistic lifestyles.

“As Muslims, we must always remember that every step we take is an act of worship to Allah, whether at work, in our studies, or in our interactions with others,” he added.

Despite the cold weather in New York, the warmth of Eid al-Fitr was still felt in the hearts of Muslims celebrating the occasion.

The spirit of togetherness, brotherhood, and social concern fostered during Ramadan became an invaluable asset in facing future life challenges. Eid al-Fitr is not just about celebration, but also about carrying the values of Ramadan into daily life. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

