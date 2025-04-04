Hungary Announces Withdrawal from ICC Amid Netanyahu’s Visit

Budapest, MINA – Hungary has formally declared its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), following the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Budapest, Palinfo reported.

This move, coming just a day after Netanyahu’s arrival, is widely viewed as an attempt to shield him from an impending ICC arrest warrant.

Gergely Gulyás, the Chief of Staff to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, made the announcement on Facebook, revealing that Hungary would initiate the legal process to withdraw from the ICC.

However, the ICC quickly reminded Hungary that it still has legal obligations to cooperate with the Court regarding the arrest warrant for Netanyahu, which remains in effect until Hungary’s withdrawal is finalized.

The decision has sparked backlash from human rights advocates and Palestinian groups, with Hamas condemning Hungary’s action as a “deeply immoral act” and accusing the country of colluding with a war criminal.

They argue that Hungary’s withdrawal undermines international justice and impedes accountability for crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s visit marks his first trip to Europe since the ICC issued an arrest warrant for him last November.

During his stay in Budapest, Netanyahu is set to meet with Prime Minister Orbán and other officials before returning to Israel on April 6.

The development has raised concerns about the politicization of international justice, especially when it involves powerful nations or allies. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

