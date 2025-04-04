SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hungary Announces Withdrawal from ICC Amid Netanyahu’s Visit

sajadi Editor : Widi - Friday, 4 April 2025 - 07:07 WIB

Friday, 4 April 2025 - 07:07 WIB

11 Views

International Criminal Court/ICC (Photo: telegraph.co.uk)

Budapest, MINA – Hungary has formally declared its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), following the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Budapest, Palinfo reported.

This move, coming just a day after Netanyahu’s arrival, is widely viewed as an attempt to shield him from an impending ICC arrest warrant.

Gergely Gulyás, the Chief of Staff to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, made the announcement on Facebook, revealing that Hungary would initiate the legal process to withdraw from the ICC.

However, the ICC quickly reminded Hungary that it still has legal obligations to cooperate with the Court regarding the arrest warrant for Netanyahu, which remains in effect until Hungary’s withdrawal is finalized.

Also Read: Myanmar Identifies 180,000 Rohingya Refugees as Eligible for Repatriation

The decision has sparked backlash from human rights advocates and Palestinian groups, with Hamas condemning Hungary’s action as a “deeply immoral act” and accusing the country of colluding with a war criminal.

They argue that Hungary’s withdrawal undermines international justice and impedes accountability for crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s visit marks his first trip to Europe since the ICC issued an arrest warrant for him last November.

During his stay in Budapest, Netanyahu is set to meet with Prime Minister Orbán and other officials before returning to Israel on April 6.

Also Read: Hungary’s Withdrawal from ICC Condemned by Amnesty International

The development has raised concerns about the politicization of international justice, especially when it involves powerful nations or allies. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Columbia University Students Protest by Chaining Themselves, Demand Immediate Release of Khalil

TagBenjamin Netanyahu European politics Hamas Human Rights Hungary ICC International Criminal Court international justice international law Israel Palestine Viktor Orban war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Over 100 Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank

  • 4 hours ago
Asia

Myanmar Identifies 180,000 Rohingya Refugees as Eligible for Repatriation

  • 5 hours ago
none

UN Adopts Resolutions Affirming Palestinian Rights

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Accused of Using Food and Humanitarian Aid as Weapons in Gaza Crisis

  • 20 hours ago
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Hungary’s Withdrawal from ICC Condemned by Amnesty International

  • Friday, 4 April 2025 - 10:09 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Expands Operations in Southern Gaza, Ignoring Warnings

  • Friday, 4 April 2025 - 08:46 WIB
Load More
America

US Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Amid Cold Weather

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 06:14 WIB
America

US Lawmakers Push to Block Weapon Sales to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis

  • Wednesday, 2 April 2025 - 22:32 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Intensify in Gaza, Killing 23 Civillians

  • Thursday, 3 April 2025 - 06:25 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Clashes Erupt in Jerusalem as Protests Escalate Against Netanyahu’s Policies

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Palestine

UN Rejects Israeli Claims on Gaza Food Supply as Humanitarian Crisis Worsens

  • Wednesday, 2 April 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Desecrate Aqsa Mosque Amid Tight Restrictions on Muslim Worshipers

  • Thursday, 3 April 2025 - 17:38 WIB
Palestine

Israel Accused of Using Food and Humanitarian Aid as Weapons in Gaza Crisis

  • 20 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Carry Out Bloody Massacre in Gaza, 20 Martyrs in Khan Yunis

  • 8 hours ago
none

UN Adopts Resolutions Affirming Palestinian Rights

  • 6 hours ago
Asia

Myanmar Identifies 180,000 Rohingya Refugees as Eligible for Repatriation

  • 5 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us