UN Adopts Resolutions Affirming Palestinian Rights

Geneva, MINA – At the conclusion of its 58th session on Friday, the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted two crucial resolutions that reaffirm the illegality of Israel’s occupation in Palestinian territories and assert the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The resolutions, introduced by the State of Palestine, were debated under Item Seven of the Council’s agenda, which focuses on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. In the vote on the resolution condemning Israeli settlements, 34 countries expressed support, 10 abstained, and three voted against. On the resolution addressing Palestinian self-determination, 43 countries voted in favor, while two opposed and two abstained.

The resolution on the illegality of settlements emphasizes that Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem and the occupied Syrian Golan, is unlawful under international law. It calls for an immediate halt to all settlement activities, the dismantling of existing settlements, and an end to policies that forcefully displace Palestinians.

Additionally, the resolution urges Israel to comply with the Fourth Geneva Convention, specifically Article 49, and holds states and companies supporting the settlement enterprise accountable.

Meanwhile, the resolution on Palestinian self-determination reaffirms the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state and live in freedom, justice, and dignity.

It underscores that the Israeli occupation, including in Jerusalem, is illegal and must end immediately. The resolution further calls for the removal of all barriers to Palestinian independence and sovereignty, demanding accountability for Israel’s policies that fragment Palestinian land and change its demographics.

Ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi, the Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, expressed that the adoption of these resolutions is a significant step in reinforcing the principles of international law.

He criticized the failure of the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions, particularly its policies of forced displacement, settlement expansion, and violence against Palestinians. Khraishi also warned against the extremist policies of the Israeli government, including plans to annex the West Bank and undermine Palestinian statehood. []

