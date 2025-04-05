SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN Adopts Resolutions Affirming Palestinian Rights

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

8 Views

UN Human Rights Council meetings in Geneva. (Photo: Webtv.un.org)

Geneva, MINA – At the conclusion of its 58th session on Friday, the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted two crucial resolutions that reaffirm the illegality of Israel’s occupation in Palestinian territories and assert the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The resolutions, introduced by the State of Palestine, were debated under Item Seven of the Council’s agenda, which focuses on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. In the vote on the resolution condemning Israeli settlements, 34 countries expressed support, 10 abstained, and three voted against. On the resolution addressing Palestinian self-determination, 43 countries voted in favor, while two opposed and two abstained.

The resolution on the illegality of settlements emphasizes that Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem and the occupied Syrian Golan, is unlawful under international law. It calls for an immediate halt to all settlement activities, the dismantling of existing settlements, and an end to policies that forcefully displace Palestinians.

Additionally, the resolution urges Israel to comply with the Fourth Geneva Convention, specifically Article 49, and holds states and companies supporting the settlement enterprise accountable.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Arrest Over 100 Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank

Meanwhile, the resolution on Palestinian self-determination reaffirms the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state and live in freedom, justice, and dignity.

It underscores that the Israeli occupation, including in Jerusalem, is illegal and must end immediately. The resolution further calls for the removal of all barriers to Palestinian independence and sovereignty, demanding accountability for Israel’s policies that fragment Palestinian land and change its demographics.

Ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi, the Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, expressed that the adoption of these resolutions is a significant step in reinforcing the principles of international law.

He criticized the failure of the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions, particularly its policies of forced displacement, settlement expansion, and violence against Palestinians. Khraishi also warned against the extremist policies of the Israeli government, including plans to annex the West Bank and undermine Palestinian statehood. []

Also Read: Israeli Forces Carry Out Bloody Massacre in Gaza, 20 Martyrs in Khan Yunis

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagHuman Rights international law Israeli occupation Middle East Palestine Palestinian rights self-determination settlement expansion UN resolutions United Nations

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Over 100 Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank

  • 4 hours ago
Asia

Myanmar Identifies 180,000 Rohingya Refugees as Eligible for Repatriation

  • 5 hours ago
none

UN Adopts Resolutions Affirming Palestinian Rights

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Carry Out Bloody Massacre in Gaza, 20 Martyrs in Khan Yunis

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Accused of Using Food and Humanitarian Aid as Weapons in Gaza Crisis

  • 20 hours ago
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Hungary’s Withdrawal from ICC Condemned by Amnesty International

  • Friday, 4 April 2025 - 10:09 WIB
Load More
America

US Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Amid Cold Weather

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 06:14 WIB
America

US Lawmakers Push to Block Weapon Sales to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis

  • Wednesday, 2 April 2025 - 22:32 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Intensify in Gaza, Killing 23 Civillians

  • Thursday, 3 April 2025 - 06:25 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Clashes Erupt in Jerusalem as Protests Escalate Against Netanyahu’s Policies

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Palestine

UN Rejects Israeli Claims on Gaza Food Supply as Humanitarian Crisis Worsens

  • Wednesday, 2 April 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Desecrate Aqsa Mosque Amid Tight Restrictions on Muslim Worshipers

  • Thursday, 3 April 2025 - 17:38 WIB
Palestine

Israel Accused of Using Food and Humanitarian Aid as Weapons in Gaza Crisis

  • 20 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Carry Out Bloody Massacre in Gaza, 20 Martyrs in Khan Yunis

  • 8 hours ago
none

UN Adopts Resolutions Affirming Palestinian Rights

  • 6 hours ago
Asia

Myanmar Identifies 180,000 Rohingya Refugees as Eligible for Repatriation

  • 5 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us