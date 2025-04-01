Clashes Erupt in Jerusalem as Protests Escalate Against Netanyahu’s Policies

Jerusalem, MINA – Violent clashes broke out Monday evening between Israeli police and protesters near the Knesset (parliament) in West Jerusalem, as demonstrators expressed their opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies, Anadolu Agency reported.

Tensions flared when protesters attempted to breach security barriers set up near the Knesset, leading to intense confrontations with law enforcement.

According to Israel Hayom, the protests were sparked by the Israeli government’s decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and withdraw confidence from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. These moves were seen by many as efforts to consolidate power within Netanyahu’s government, prompting widespread outrage.

In the wake of these actions, Israeli activists declared their intent to escalate the protests from demonstrations to peaceful civil disobedience.

The ongoing unrest is part of a broader backlash against Netanyahu’s decisions, including the resumption of military action in Gaza, which many believe endangers Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The mass protests, now focused on the government’s recent policies, come amid a backdrop of growing concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israel’s military campaign has led to thousands of deaths. []

