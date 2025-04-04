SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Occupation Army Expands Operations in Southern Gaza, Ignoring Warnings

sajadi Editor : Widi - Friday, 4 April 2025 - 08:46 WIB

Friday, 4 April 2025 - 08:46 WIB

13 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army announced Thursday that it is expanding operations in the southern Gaza Strip in preparation for a ground incursion, disregarding regional and international warnings, Anadolu Agency reported.

Army spokesperson Effie Defrin made the statement as deadly attacks escalated in the enclave.

“We have expanded military operations in southern Gaza, with forces conducting strikes and raids on Hamas targets in preparation for the next stage of the ground incursion,” Defrin said in his first statement as military spokesperson.

“The only thing that will halt our operations in Gaza is the release of Israeli hostages held there,” he added, despite Israel violating a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas and backing out of its commitments.

Defrin was appointed the army’s spokesperson in March, replacing Daniel Hagari after his dismissal.

His statements come as Israel renewed its assault, killing more than 1,160 victims and injuring over 2,700 since March 18, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday to escalate attacks on Gaza amid efforts to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

More than 50,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel’s military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)



