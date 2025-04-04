SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Accused of Using Food and Humanitarian Aid as Weapons in Gaza Crisis

Editor : Widi - 20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, has accused Israel of using food and humanitarian aid as weapons in its ongoing conflict with Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

On Thursday, Lazzarini expressed grave concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israel’s blockade and aggressive military actions continue to exacerbate the suffering of its population.

Lazzarini highlighted the worsening crisis, stating, “Hunger & desperation spread as food & relief assistance are being weaponized.”

He condemned the actions of Israel, calling the siege a form of collective punishment, as the country has restricted essential supplies like food, medicine, and fuel for more than a month. This blockade, he said, represents “a breakdown of civil order.”

The UN agency chief stressed the toll the siege is taking on the people of Gaza, noting that the population is “exhausted” and “locked up in a tiny piece of land.” Lazzarini further urged for the immediate entry of humanitarian aid and the lifting of the siege.

Since March 2, Israel has closed Gaza’s border crossings to vital humanitarian and medical supplies, exacerbating the already dire conditions, according to local government and human rights reports.

International organizations, including human rights groups and the UN, have repeatedly warned of the catastrophic consequences of the blockade, which is pushing the population into severe hunger and deprivation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

