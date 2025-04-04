SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrikes Target Damascus Countryside Amid Escalating Tensions

sajadi Editor : Widi - Friday, 4 April 2025 - 08:35 WIB

Friday, 4 April 2025 - 08:35 WIB

Israeli Attacks on Syria (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Damascus, MINA – The Israeli army launched a series of airstrikes on Thursday, striking areas near the city of Al-Kiswah in the countryside of Damascus, according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).

The extent of damage and casualties from the attack remains unclear, and as of 17:35 GMT, Israel has not issued any official statement regarding the strikes, Anadolu Agency reported.

The attack follows a similar wave of Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday, which targeted the provinces of Hama, Homs, and the Damascus countryside. Additionally, Israel conducted a ground incursion into Syria’s Daraa Governorate, resulting in casualties, as reported by Syrian media.

Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December, Israel has intensified its military operations in Syria, particularly in the occupied Golan Heights.

Following the regime’s collapse, Israel seized control of the demilitarized buffer zone in the region, in direct violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Taking advantage of the power vacuum in Syria, Israel has carried out numerous airstrikes against military targets, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defense installations. The frequency and intensity of these attacks have raised concerns about further escalation in the region.

The increased Israeli military actions in Syria have drawn condemnation from multiple countries and organizations. Critics argue that the continued strikes not only violate international agreements but also risk destabilizing the already fragile security situation in the region.

While Israel maintains that its operations are aimed at neutralizing threats from Iran-linked groups operating in Syria, Syrian officials have accused Israel of attempting to expand its territorial control and weaken Syria’s defense capabilities.

With tensions on the rise, regional observers are closely monitoring developments as Israel continues its military campaign within Syrian territory. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

