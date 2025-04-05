SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Forces Carry Out Bloody Massacre in Gaza, 20 Martyrs in Khan Yunis

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

8 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces carried out a brutal bombing on the Akkad family home in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, early on Friday, resulting in the martyrdom of 20 civilians, Palinfo reported.

According to preliminary reports, occupation aircraft targeted a three-story house in the Al-Manara neighborhood, southeast of Khan Yunis, causing numerous injuries.

In addition, medical sources reported that airstrikes on various parts of Gaza on Thursday killed 112 citizens, bringing the total number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip to 50,523 since the aggression began on October 7, 2023. The attacks have also left 114,776 others injured.

On Friday morning, Israeli forces intensified their ground assault in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, continuing their violent campaign against civilians that has persisted for 18 months.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Arrest Over 100 Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank

Local sources confirmed that heavy shelling and fire belts were used as the occupation army advanced further into the area.

As part of the ongoing aggression, Israeli forces have repeatedly warned residents in targeted areas to evacuate, followed by intense bombardments aimed at forcing civilians to flee.

Just a day earlier, residents in eastern Gaza neighborhoods, including Shuja’iyya, Al-Jadida, Al-Turkman, and Eastern Zeitoun, were urged to evacuate before the attacks began.

The massacre at Dar Al-Arqam School in eastern Gaza City, which shelters displaced families, added to the mounting death toll. At least 31 martyrs were reported, with around 100 others injured, including women, children, and the elderly.

Also Read: UN Adopts Resolutions Affirming Palestinian Rights

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip continues to worsen. On Wednesday, Israeli forces launched a large-scale incursion into Rafah, south of Gaza, completely isolating it from Khan Yunis.

The ongoing closure of border crossings since March 2 has exacerbated the famine, leaving bakeries supported by the World Food Program unable to operate due to a severe flour shortage.

The humanitarian disaster in Gaza deepens as the aggression persists, with no sign of relief for its suffering citizens. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Accused of Using Food and Humanitarian Aid as Weapons in Gaza Crisis

