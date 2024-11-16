Approximately 40,000 Worshippers Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – On November 15, approximately 40,000 Palestinian worshippers attended the Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the stringent military measures imposed by Israeli occupation authorities, which have severely restricted access to the site.

According to the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem, around 40,000 individuals participated in the Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, as reported by MENA.

Local sources have indicated that Israeli occupying forces obstructed worshippers’ access to the mosque via the Lion’s Gate. The forces conducted identity checks, detained a number of young men, subjected them to physical assault, and prevented them from entering the mosque.

The occupation forces continue to enforce rigorous restrictions on entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque, particularly on Fridays. These measures have included preventing thousands of residents from the West Bank from reaching Jerusalem to perform prayers at the mosque, as special permits are required to cross military checkpoints around the Holy City.

Since the commencement of Israel’s large-scale military aggression against Palestinian territories, including Gaza and the West Bank, in October 2023, occupation forces have further intensified security protocols at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the entrances to the Old City. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)