40,000 Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Around 40,000 Palestinian worshippers performed Friday prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem.

The worshippers were able to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound despite tight military measures imposed by the Israeli occupying authorities on access to the mosque, Al-Sharq reported.

While the occupying forces prevented many worshippers, especially the youth, from reaching the mosque through Damascus Gate and Asbat Gate.

A large number of worshippers were forced to pray outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque after being prohibited from entering the mosque’s courtyard. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)