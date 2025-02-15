SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

40,000 Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

Al-Quds, MINA – Around 40,000 Palestinian worshippers performed Friday prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem.

The worshippers were able to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound despite tight military measures imposed by the Israeli occupying authorities on access to the mosque, Al-Sharq reported.

While the occupying forces prevented many worshippers, especially the youth, from reaching the mosque through Damascus Gate and Asbat Gate.

A large number of worshippers were forced to pray outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque after being prohibited from entering the mosque’s courtyard. []

Also Read: 369 Palestinians to Be Released in Prisoner Swap Deal on Saturday

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagFriday Prayer at Al-Aqsa

