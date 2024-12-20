35 Thousand Palestinian Worshippers Pray Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Around 36,000 Palestinians worshipers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Islamic Waqf Department successfully facilitated the entry of worshippers into Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the barriers posed by Zionist forces, according to Quds Press.

According to the Waqf Department report, many worshippers were still waiting to enter Al-Aqsa, but occupation forces continued to restrict access.

Zionist forces set up iron barriers along the roads leading to Al-Aqsa, as well as at the gates and the entrances to the Old City of Jerusalem.

Security forces deployed personnel in various parts of the city to prevent thousands of other youth from entering Al-Aqsa.

The forces also attacked and pushed back the youths after blocking their entry.

Since the start of the Zionist Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in October 2023, occupation forces have tightened procedures at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the entrances to the Old City of Jerusalem. (T/RE1/P2)

