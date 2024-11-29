Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Attended by 50,000 Palestinian Muslim Worshippers

Al-Quds, MINA – A total of 50,000 Palestinian Muslim worshippers performed Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds (East Jerusalem), despite restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation police.

According to the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem that a large number of Israeli occupation police were deployed at the entrances, surrounding areas, alleys, and outer gates.

The occupation police searched the worshippers’ bags before entering Al-Aqsa Mosque, checked their identities, and prevented some individuals from entering.

Israeli forces also attacked young people near the Asbat Gate after preventing them from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque, forcing them to perform the Friday prayers around the mosque.

Previously, thousands of Palestinians had already entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque for the Fajr prayer, despite the Israeli occupation police’s restrictions at its gates. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)