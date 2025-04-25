Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered at the Aqsa Mosque and its surrounding courtyards to perform Friday prayer, in defiance of heavy restrictions and tightened security measures enforced by the Israeli occupation authorities, Palinfo reported.

From the early hours of the morning, worshipers from Jerusalem, its surrounding towns, and cities across the West Bank made their way to the holy site, demonstrating strong resolve and unity amid growing tensions.

During the Friday sermon, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri delivered a powerful message, calling for immediate and urgent action to confront what he described as an open declaration of war on the Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian and Islamic presence in Jerusalem.

He condemned the ongoing aggression by the Israeli occupation and settlers, warning that their actions go beyond violations and amount to a systematic attack on Islamic identity in the holy city.

Also Read: Israel Admits Killing Bulgarian UN Staff Member in Gaza,

Meanwhile, the Hamas Movement urged Arab and Islamic nations to rise in defense of the Aqsa Mosque, emphasizing the urgency of support during what it called a critical phase marked by intensified Israeli efforts to Judaize the site.

Hamas also renewed its appeal to the Palestinian people in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and inside the Green Line to mobilize and maintain a strong presence at the mosque to resist settler plans. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Aid Blockade in Gaza Drives Territory Toward Total Collapse