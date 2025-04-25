SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered at the Aqsa Mosque and its surrounding courtyards to perform Friday prayer, in defiance of heavy restrictions and tightened security measures enforced by the Israeli occupation authorities, Palinfo reported.

From the early hours of the morning, worshipers from Jerusalem, its surrounding towns, and cities across the West Bank made their way to the holy site, demonstrating strong resolve and unity amid growing tensions.

During the Friday sermon, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri delivered a powerful message, calling for immediate and urgent action to confront what he described as an open declaration of war on the Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian and Islamic presence in Jerusalem.

He condemned the ongoing aggression by the Israeli occupation and settlers, warning that their actions go beyond violations and amount to a systematic attack on Islamic identity in the holy city.

Also Read: Israel Admits Killing Bulgarian UN Staff Member in Gaza,

Meanwhile, the Hamas Movement urged Arab and Islamic nations to rise in defense of the Aqsa Mosque, emphasizing the urgency of support during what it called a critical phase marked by intensified Israeli efforts to Judaize the site.

Hamas also renewed its appeal to the Palestinian people in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and inside the Green Line to mobilize and maintain a strong presence at the mosque to resist settler plans. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Aid Blockade in Gaza Drives Territory Toward Total Collapse

TagAqsa Mosque Arab and Islamic nations Friday prayer Hamas Islamic holy site Israeli occupation Jerusalem Judaization occupation measures Palestinian steadfastness Palestinian worshipers Resistance settler aggression Sheikh Ekrima Sabri West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • 3 hours ago
Pro Palestine demonstrators (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Plan Tent Encampments at Columbia University

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 17:42 WIB
Palestine

Abbas Urges Hamas to Surrender Gaza Control Amid Leadership Transition

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 13:57 WIB
Israeli Captive (photo: PIC)
none

Israeli Captive Says “Only a Deal Will Bring Us Home”

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 08:51 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Scores of Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque

  • Wednesday, 23 April 2025 - 21:03 WIB
Palestine

Two Palestinian Homes in Salfit Demolished by Israeli Occupation Forces

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 23:15 WIB
Load More
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

At Least 49 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza, Including Entire Families

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 10:55 WIB
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya detained by Israeli Forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Lawyer Demands Urgent Action Against Torture of Abu Safiya

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Europe

Powerful Earthquake Hits Istanbul, 151 Injured in Panic-Driven Incidents

  • Wednesday, 23 April 2025 - 22:49 WIB
Indonesia

AWG and STAI Hold a Seminar in Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Minister Smotrich Says Hostage Release Not the Most Important Goal

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 07:19 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us