Tens of Thousands Gather for Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

Al-Quds, MINA – Tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers performed Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, defying ongoing restrictions imposed by Israeli occupation forces around Occupied Jerusalem, the Old City, and the mosque compound itself, Palestine Information Center reported.

The Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Department reported a massive turnout, with worshipers not only attending the prayer but also performing absentee prayers for Palestinians killed in Gaza and the West Bank. Despite the heavy military presence and numerous security checkpoints, the faithful gathered in solidarity and devotion.

Israeli forces intensified their deployment in and around Jerusalem, stopping and searching several worshipers en route to Al-Aqsa. Eyewitnesses confirmed that access to the mosque was obstructed by iron barriers and strict security checks.

Since October 7, 2023, Al-Aqsa Mosque has been under a strict siege by Israeli forces, who continue to restrict Muslim access, detain arriving worshipers, and limit entry to the sacred Islamic site. []

Also Read: Israel Blocks Entry of International Medical Teams into Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)