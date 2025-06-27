SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Expands Illegal Settlement Outpost Near Qalqilya

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

West Bank, MINA Israeli occupation authorities have expanded an illegal settlement outpost east of the West Bank city of Qalqilya by installing 12 mobile homes to accommodate 10 Israeli settler families, under heavy military protection, Palestine Information Center reported.

Murad Shteiwi, director of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission in the northern West Bank, reported that this expansion is part of a broader plan to enlarge the Kadumim settlement, which is built on land confiscated from the Palestinian village of Kafr Qaddum.

The expansion occurred overnight with full coordination and protection by Israeli forces. According to Shteiwi, the groundwork for this outpost had begun six months ago, including the bulldozing of about 10 dunums of Palestinian land and the construction of what is now called the “Gideon neighborhood” on Mount Al-Kadan.

The new outpost is being integrated into Kadumim, a settlement deemed illegal under international law. This development marks a significant escalation in Israeli settler encroachment and intensifies the fragmentation of Palestinian farmland in the area.

Also Read: Wildfire Near Tel Aviv Forces Evacuations in Ness Ziona

Shteiwi warned that this expansion poses a direct threat to thousands of dunums of agricultural land, particularly olive groves in northern Kafr Qaddum. The move may isolate large swathes of farmland, cutting off farmers from their only source of livelihood and reinforcing what critics describe as apartheid infrastructure rooted in occupation and land seizure.

The latest expansion exemplifies a broader Israeli strategy to create irreversible “facts on the ground,” undermining the possibility of a future Palestinian state and ignoring repeated international demands to halt settlement activities in the occupied West Bank. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Soldiers Ordered to Shoot Unarmed Gazans Near Aid Sites: Report

