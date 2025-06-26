Ongoing Intensity of Armed Resistance Shows Failure of Israeli Occupation: Hamas

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, emphasized that the ongoing intensity of the armed resistance by the Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades against Israeli forces proves the failure of the occupation to break the will of the Palestinian people.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Al-Qassam announced its military operation, including the destruction of an Israeli armored personnel carrier on Tuesday afternoon in southern Khan Younis as part of the ongoing “David’s Stone” operation. The group stated that this reflects the strength of the Palestinian resistance, its ability to seize the initiative, and its determination to inflict heavy losses on the occupation in response to its ongoing crimes.

Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of “obstructing efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement,” asserting that “the occupation’s delays are aimed at buying time for domestic political objectives.”

Regarding political efforts, the movement reaffirmed its commitment to continue engaging positively with all serious initiatives aimed at reaching an agreement to end the aggression, secure a permanent ceasefire, and achieve the complete withdrawal of occupying forces from the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: Hamas Reaffirms its Commitment of Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

Hamas also emphasized the urgent need to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid, initiate the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, and reach a serious prisoner exchange agreement to secure justice for Palestinian detainees.

Earlier, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Tuesday night that they had carried out an ambush against Israeli occupying forces in the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam also targeted occupying forces stationed inside a house in Gaza with a Yassin-105 missile and an RPG, killing and injuring several occupation soldiers. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Three Palestinians Killed in Violent Israeli Settler Attack East of Ramallah