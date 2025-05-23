SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Amid Tight Israeli Restrictions

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Al-Quds, MINA – Despite intensified Israeli security restrictions, tens of thousands of Palestinians attended Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem today.

Palestine Information Center reported that Israeli police forces set up multiple checkpoints and checked the IDs of worshippers attempting to enter the holy site. Many Palestinians were reportedly denied entry.

The heavy security presence comes amid rising tensions over Israeli occupation policies concerning Al-Aqsa. Palestinian religious leaders and public figures have renewed calls for increased Palestinian presence at the mosque to protect it from escalating threats, including settler incursions supported by Israeli authorities.

The Jerusalem Governorate has warned of provocations planned by far-right Israeli groups known as “Temple Organizations,” who have called for a mass storming of Al-Aqsa on Monday to mark the 58th anniversary of Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem.

As the situation remains volatile, there are increasing calls for international intervention and protection of religious freedoms at the site. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

