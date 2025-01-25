Around 50,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Thousands of Palestinian Muslims performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem amid tight Israeli restrictions, Palinfo reported.

The Islamic Endowments Authority confirmed that around 50,000 Muslims performed Friday prayers at the holy site.

Police forces also prevented Muslim worshippers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque through its gates, where they stopped, in particular, many young men and checked their identities.

During the Friday sermon, Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Yousef Abu Sneineh said that “Gaza has become a byword,” referring to Israel’s 15-month-long war on the besieged Strip.

“We are now at the end of the month of Rajab, which reminds us of the journey of the Isra and Mi’raj. This month is the month of Jerusalem, in which the conquest of Salah al-Din took place, and the Isra’ from Mecca to the highest heavens.”

Israeli forces have imposed strict restrictions on the entry of worshippers to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially on Fridays, preventing thousands of West Bank residents from reaching Jerusalem to perform prayers at the mosque, as they require special permits to cross the IOF military checkpoints surrounding the holy city. []

