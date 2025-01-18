Around 60,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – The Islamic Endowmeints in Jerusalem said around 60,000 Palestinian Muslim worshipers perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite Zionist Israeli occupation restrictions.

As quoted by Palinfo on Friday, a heavy contingents of Israeli occupation forces was deployed at the entrances, surroundings and alleys of the city, as well as at external gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli occupation forces searched the bags of women before entering the Mosque, checked IDs of young men and prevented a number of the from entering the Holy site through Asbat Gate.

They also arrested a young women near Asbat Gate after preventing her from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Early Friday, a number on young men and women were forced to perform Fajr prayers in the vicinity the Al-Aqsa Mosque after being blocked from having access to the Mosque.

During the Friday sermon, Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein welcomed the Gaza ceasefire deal that will end the Israeli criminal war against Palestinian people after thousand of them killed, including children, women dan elderly.

“This resilient people chose to stay in their land despite all challenges, hardships, disasters, firse, and flames,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)