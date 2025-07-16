SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump Lowers Indonesia Import Tariff from 32 to 19 Percent

US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump has decided to lower the reciprocal tariff on Indonesian imports from 32 percent to 19 percent. However, this reduction comes with a condition.

Under the new agreement, US exports to Indonesia will be free of any tariffs and non-tariff barriers.

“Indonesia will pay the United States a 19 percent tariff on all goods they export to us, while US exports to Indonesia will be exempt from tariffs and non-tariff barriers,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Tuesday.

Trump described the deal as a “historic agreement” reached after direct talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. He claimed that, for the first time in history, the US has been granted full and unrestricted access to the entire Indonesian market.

As part of the deal, Indonesia also agreed to invest in several American products. According to Trump, Indonesia committed to purchasing $15 billion worth of US energy, $4.5 billion worth of agricultural products, and 50 Boeing aircraft, many of which are Boeing 777s.

“This agreement provides tremendous opportunities for American farmers, ranchers, and fishermen to access Indonesia’s market of over 280 million people,” Trump stated. He also emphasized that if there is any re-export from other countries with higher tariffs, the additional tariff will be imposed on Indonesia accordingly.

“Thank you to the people of Indonesia for your friendship and commitment to balancing our trade deficit. We will continue delivering results for the American people and for the people of Indonesia!” Trump wrote.

Last week, Trump imposed a 32 percent import tariff on Indonesian goods, describing it as relatively moderate to help reduce the trade deficit between the two nations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

