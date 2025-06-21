SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Block Thousands of Palestinians for Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex (photo: Palinfo)
Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex (photo: Palinfo)

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli police forces on Friday barred thousands of Palestinian Muslims from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem for weekly congregational prayers, allowing only a few hundred worshippers access to the site, according to Anadolu Agency.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli officers were deployed from early morning around the Old City’s gates and the mosque’s outer entrances, restricting movement and access. Only about 450 Palestinians were permitted to enter, leaving the vast courtyards and prayer areas of Al-Aqsa almost deserted.

This comes after Israeli authorities partially reopened the mosque gates on Wednesday night, following nearly six days of complete closure ordered by the Israeli military’s Home Front Command amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

Since the start of the Israeli assault on Gaza on October 7, access to Al-Aqsa has faced regular restrictions, especially on Fridays. The closure of Jerusalem’s most sacred Islamic site has added to Palestinian frustrations, as worship at Al-Aqsa is deeply symbolic and religiously significant.

Also Read: 61 percent of Graduates Al-Fatah Lampung Accepted into Universities

Meanwhile, violence has surged across the occupied West Bank. Israeli military forces and illegal settlers have intensified attacks on Palestinians, their properties, and places of worship. The ongoing escalation has resulted in the deaths of at least 980 Palestinians, with around 7,000 injured and more than 17,500 detained. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: MUI Condemns Israel Over Ban on Muslim and Christian Worship in Bunkers

Tag1967 war al-Aqsa mosque East Jerusalem friday prayers Gaza war Human Rights Israeli military. Israeli occupation Israeli police Middle East conflict 2025 Muslim holy sites Palestinian worshippers Religious Restrictions Temple Mount West Bank violence

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex (photo: Palinfo)
Indonesia

Israel Block Thousands of Palestinians for Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Global March to Gaza: Civil Resistance Against Israeli Blockade

  • Tuesday, 17 June 2025 - 22:20 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 65 Civilians Killed in Israeli New Attacks ok Gaza

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 23:47 WIB
International

Iran Downs Two Israeli F-35 Fighter Jets

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 11:21 WIB
Israeli airstrikes on Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Fresh Strikes on Northeastern Iran Kill 18, Injure Dozens

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 06:37 WIB
Iranian airstrikes attack Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Number of Israelis Injured in Iranian Missile Strikes Rises to 63, Hundreds Evacuated

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 06:22 WIB
Load More
PSG Fans Show Powerful Solidarity with Gaza During Champions League Final (photo: X)
Europe

PSG Fans Show Powerful Solidarity with Gaza During Champions League Final

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:59 WIB
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

CUNY Student Hunger Strike Enters Seventh Day Over University Ties to Israel

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 21:03 WIB
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (photo:www.mancity.com)
Europe

Pep Guardiola Voices Solidarity with Gaza During Honorary Ceremony

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Condemns Israel Over Ban on Muslim and Christian Worship in Bunkers

  • 23 hours ago
Final Commemoration of the Students of Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Madrasah, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, in 2025. (Doc. Al-Fatah Lampung)
Indonesia

61 percent of Graduates Al-Fatah Lampung Accepted into Universities

  • 22 hours ago
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Europe

France Investigates Its Citizens Over Alleged Involvement in Gaza Genocide

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 22:50 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kidnap Dozens of Palestinians Across West Bank

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 07:38 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us