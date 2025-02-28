Around 60,000 Muslim Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – The Islamic Endowment Authority confirmed that around 60,000 Muslims performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, Palinfo reported.

Israeli occupation police forces prevented Muslim worshippers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque through its gates, brutally assaulting them, especially young men, and checking their identities.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that Israeli forces arrested worshipper Khair al-Shimy at the al-Sahira gate and took him to Salah al-Din Police Station.

Israeli forces also prevented worshippers from performing Friday prayers in the streets surrounding Al-Aqsa Mosque after being denied access to the holy site and forced them to leave the Asbat area.

Police forces also set up iron barriers around the Old City, stopping and searching young men, and preventing them from reaching the Aqsa Mosque.

Previously, Palestinian calls were launched to intensify the Palestinian presence at the Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan and to thwart Israel’s Judaization plans.

The calls also stressed the importance of protecting the holy site in light of the increasing Israeli threats against Islamic holy sites. []

