AWG Advisor Outlines Three Phases for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Bekasi, MINA – Agus Sudarmaji, Advisor of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), emphasized the importance of steadfastness in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the uncertainty surrounding the timing of its liberation from Zionist Israeli occupation.

Speaking at a Grand Tabligh event themed “With the Spirit of Hijrah, Strengthen Unity for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine” held at Bekasi Islamic Center on Sunday, Agus elaborated on a three-stage strategic roadmap for Al-Aqsa’s liberation.

Quoting Prof. Dr. Abd al-Fattah Muhammad El-Awaisi Al-Maqdis, a founder of the Baitul Maqdis Studies field and a professor of International Relations, Agus explained that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) set an example by transitioning from strategic thinking to strategic planning. According to him, the Prophet laid out a political and geopolitical roadmap for the liberation of Baitul Maqdis (Jerusalem).

The three foundational stages outlined include: knowledge preparation, political preparation, and military preparation. These phases serve as a vital framework for the Muslim community in their collective efforts toward the liberation of Al-Aqsa.

Also Read: AWG Partners with Pemuda Pancasila to Deliver Free Hijama and Support Gaza Aid

Agus also commented on the current internal turmoil in the United States, which he described as the main supporter of Zionist Israel. He highlighted widespread protests across major cities and recalled that former President Donald Trump had discontinued scholarship programs for international students supporting the Palestinian cause.

He called on Muslims to contribute in concrete ways beyond prayer and donations—such as through education and investments in institutions supporting the Palestinian struggle, including the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Maemunah Center, Ukhuwah Al Fatah Rescue (UAR), and Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).

The event also featured prominent scholars and speakers, including Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Bekasi MUI Chairman KH Saifuddin Syiraj, and young motivator Muqorrobin MQ. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: AWG to Hold Special Webinar: “Zionism in the Perspective of Islam, Christianity, and Judaism”