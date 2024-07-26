Israel Prevent Hundreds of Palestinians from Entering Al-Aqsa for Friday Prayers

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police prevented hundreds of Palestinian youths from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem for Friday prayers, Anadolu Agency reports.

Police officers stationed at the mosque’s outer gates turned away hundreds of youths seeking to pray, the witnesses said, adding that the police assaulted some of them.

The witnesses said that police beat one young man near Lion’s Gate, injuring his head. They also claimed that a member of the Turkish television network TRT was assaulted by police in the same area without any reason.

The Israeli police did not provide reasons for barring the large number of youths from entering the mosque or for the assaults. However, restrictions on youths entering the mosque have been tightening over the past few weeks.

The Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem, an organization under Jordanian authority responsible for managing the mosque’s affairs, stated that 35,000 people managed to perform prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli restrictions.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, amid a deadly Israeli offensive that killed nearly 39,200 people in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 590 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and called for the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. (T/RE1/P2)

