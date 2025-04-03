SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Columbia University Students Protest by Chaining Themselves, Demand Immediate Release of Khalil

sajadi Editor : Widi - Friday, 4 April 2025 - 06:28 WIB

Friday, 4 April 2025 - 06:28 WIB

11 Views

Photo: Anadolu Agency
Photo: Anadolu Agency

New York, MINA – A group of students from Columbia University staged a protest by chaining themselves to the campus gates, calling for the immediate release of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian student activist detained by U.S. authorities, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Press TV, the protest, which took place on Wednesday evening at the university’s St. Paul Chapel, saw several students chaining themselves to the gates, demanding the institution disclose the names of trustees responsible for reporting Khalil to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and held banners reading “Free Mahmoud Now” and “Free Palestine,” which were draped across the gates. Video footage captured the moment when campus security intervened, forcibly removing the students and cutting the chains binding them. In one instance, a security officer was seen escorting a female protester from the area.

In response to Khalil’s detention, the Columbia Palestine Solidarity Committee took to the social media platform X, vowing to remain chained to the campus gates until the university reveals the identities of the trustees who reported Khalil to ICE.

Also Read: Myanmar Identifies 180,000 Rohingya Refugees as Eligible for Repatriation

“We will not leave until our demands are met,” they declared in a post that garnered significant attention.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Columbia Palestine Solidarity Coalition wrote, “We refuse to accept the ongoing genocide in Gaza, facilitated through investments by our trustees, as normal.” They also declared, “We refuse to accept the kidnapping of our friends as normal.”

However, a spokesperson for Columbia University clarified that no members of the university’s administration or board of trustees requested the presence of ICE agents on campus, including any law enforcement actions against students or other members of the community. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Adopts Resolutions Affirming Palestinian Rights

TagColumbia university Gaza genocide ICE Mahmoud Khalil Palestine solidarity Palestinian Activism protests social justice Student Activism University Protests

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Photo: Anadolu Agency
America

Columbia University Students Protest by Chaining Themselves, Demand Immediate Release of Khalil

  • Friday, 4 April 2025 - 06:28 WIB
Tausiyah

The Atrocities of Zionist Israel During Ramadan

  • Monday, 31 March 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Stop Arms sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

British Business Minister Interrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protesters at Trade Event

  • Friday, 28 March 2025 - 08:05 WIB
America

Columbia University Student Sues Trump Administration Over Deportation Attempts

  • Wednesday, 26 March 2025 - 06:29 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Muslim Community Plays Key Role in Energy Transition, Experts Say

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 22:36 WIB
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Gaza War

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 14:14 WIB
Load More
America

US Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Amid Cold Weather

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 06:14 WIB
America

US Lawmakers Push to Block Weapon Sales to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis

  • Wednesday, 2 April 2025 - 22:32 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Intensify in Gaza, Killing 23 Civillians

  • Thursday, 3 April 2025 - 06:25 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Clashes Erupt in Jerusalem as Protests Escalate Against Netanyahu’s Policies

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Palestine

UN Rejects Israeli Claims on Gaza Food Supply as Humanitarian Crisis Worsens

  • Wednesday, 2 April 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Desecrate Aqsa Mosque Amid Tight Restrictions on Muslim Worshipers

  • Thursday, 3 April 2025 - 17:38 WIB
Palestine

Israel Accused of Using Food and Humanitarian Aid as Weapons in Gaza Crisis

  • 20 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Carry Out Bloody Massacre in Gaza, 20 Martyrs in Khan Yunis

  • 8 hours ago
none

UN Adopts Resolutions Affirming Palestinian Rights

  • 6 hours ago
Asia

Myanmar Identifies 180,000 Rohingya Refugees as Eligible for Repatriation

  • 5 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us