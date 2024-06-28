30,000 Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque 

Al-Quds, MINA – A total of 30,000 Muslims performed Friday prayers at Masjid Al-Aqsa, Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) despite restrictions and attacks by the Zionist Israeli forces.

The occupying forces continued to harass and restrict the entry of worshippers.

The Islamic Waqf Department stated on Friday that 30,000 worshippers performed Friday prayers at Masjid Al-Aqsa, even though the occupying authorities had installed iron barricades on the roads leading to Al-Aqsa.

Israeli security forces reportedly detained visitors, particularly young men and boys aged between 14-50 years, conducting physical searches and field investigations.

They also prevented several individuals from entering Al-Aqsa without any justification and forcibly expelled them from the vicinity.

At the Lions’ Gate, troops attacked the cleric Bakr Shimi, preventing him from praying and being present at the site. He suffered various injuries and bruises.

Those deported and banned also prayed at the doorstep of Al-Aqsa, the closest point they could reach after being prevented and deported. (T/RE1/P2)

