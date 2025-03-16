SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque Aims for 350,000 Qur’an Completions in A Day

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Istiqlal Mosque

Jakarta, MINAIstiqlal Mosque is set to host the “Indonesia Khataman Al-Qur’an on Sunday (March 16) to mark Nuzulul Qur’an, aiming for 350,000 Qur’an completions in a single day and breaking the Indonesian World Records Museum (MURI) record.

Faried F. Saenong, Special Staff to the Minister of Religious Affairs, emphasized that the Nuzulul Qur’an is more than a historical commemoration—it’s a call to strengthen Muslims’ connection with the Qur’an.

“This event should inspire us to engage with the Qur’an more deeply in our daily lives,” he said on Saturday.

Mas’ud Halimin, Chairman of Amaliyah Ramadan 1446 H, explained that the Quran completion will involve mosques, Islamic boarding schools, Islamic study groups, Islamic organizations, and individuals across Indonesia, both online and offline, from 00:01 to 20:00 WIB.

To ensure accuracy, the Ministry of Digital Communication and Information will support the event with a digital IT-based system for real-time reporting.

“The system will help us maintain transparency and validate every Qur’an completion,” said Mas’ud Halimin.

The main event will take place at Istiqlal Mosque on April 16, 2025, after Isya prayers at 19:30 WIB. It will feature the final recitation of Juz 30, a speech by the Minister of Religious Affairs, and an official MURI record recognition if the target is met.

Faried hopes this initiative will encourage more Muslims to make Qur’an reading a daily habit.

“Hopefully, this will become a lasting tradition,” he concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

