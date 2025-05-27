SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Government Sets 1 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 H on Wednesday

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

PAMEKASAN,20/8 - RUKYATUL HILAL. Seorang petugas melakukan persiapan dengan mencoba teropong yang akan digunakan untuk melihat posisi bulan saat dilakukan rukyatul hilal untuk menentukan 1 Ramadhan 1430 Hijriyah, di Pantai Ambat, Tlanakan, Pamekasan, Madura, Jatim, Kamis (20/8). FOTO ANTARA/Saiful Bahri/ss/nz/09

Jakarta, MINA – The Government of Indonesia, through the Ministry of Religious Affairs officially declared that the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 H will fall on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The announcement was made during the Sidang Isbat (Islamic calendar confirmation meeting) held on Tuesday in Jakarta.

This decision was based on the sighting of the new moon (rukyatul hilal) reported from Sabang, Aceh. Astronomical calculations (hisab) also confirmed that the moon’s position met the imkanur rukyat (moon visibility) criteria in that region.

“Based on reports from field observers and astronomical calculations, 1 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH is set for Wednesday, May 28, 2025,” stated Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar during a press conference.

Following this determination, Eid al-Adha (10 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH) will be celebrated on Friday, June 6, 2025. Muslims wishing to observe the Arafah fast can do so on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Also Read: Indonesia Experiences Wet Dry Season, A New Weather Anomaly

The Sidang Isbat was attended by representatives of Islamic mass organizations, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), astronomers, and relevant officials. The meeting was conducted behind closed doors and concluded with a public announcement to the media.

This announcement serves as a religious guideline for Muslims in Indonesia in performing the qurban ritual and other related acts of worship during the sacred month. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Damages Over 250 Homes in Bengkulu, Indonesia



