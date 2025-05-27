Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Announces 1 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446H on Wednesday 

Bogor, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) has officially announced Wednesday, May 28, 2025 as the beginning of Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH, following the conclusion of an isbat (confirmation) meeting held at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School complex in Pasirangin, Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday evening.

The decision was based on the sighting of the new moon (hilal) reported from Tumair, Saudi Arabia, and Sabang, Aceh, Indonesia.

Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur stated that the determination of 1 Dhu al-Hijjah was in accordance with the global moon sighting method (rukyat global), as practiced by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

He expressed hope that the announcement would encourage Muslims to unite in worship and collective struggle.

Also Read: Indonesian Government Sets 1 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 H on Wednesday

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs (Kemenag) also announced that 1 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH falls on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The decision was made during the national isbat session in Jakarta on Tuesday, based on the moon sighting in Sabang and astronomical calculations showing the moon’s visibility.

Accordingly, the Day of Arafah (9 Dhu al-Hijjah) will fall on Thursday, June 5, 2025, and Eid al-Adha (10 Dhu al-Hijjah) will be observed on Friday, June 6, 2025. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Experiences Wet Dry Season, A New Weather Anomaly