Indonesian Government Announces 1st of Syawal 1446 H to Fall on March

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has officially determined that the 1st of Syawal 1446 H, marking the end of Ramadan, will fall on Monday, March 31, 2025.

This decision was made during a moon sighting (sidang isbat) session led by Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar at the Ministry of Religious Affairs office on Saturday.

“After a thorough deliberation, the Sidang Isbat has unanimously decided that 1 Syawal 1446 H will fall on Monday, March 31, 2025,” stated the Minister in a press conference following the session.

The Minister explained that the decision was based on two main reasons. First, the Ministry’s team of astronomical experts reported that the position of the new moon across Indonesia was still below the horizon, with altitudes ranging from -3 degrees 15.47 seconds to -1 degree 4.57 seconds, and elongation angles between 1 degree 12.89 seconds and 1 degree 36.38 seconds.

“According to our calculations, the new moon’s position today does not meet the MABIMS criteria for visibility,” he continued.

This means that, based on astronomical calculations, the crescent moon could not be observed in Indonesia. This was further confirmed by the reports from the moon-sighting teams deployed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs across the country.

This year, the Ministry carried out the moon-sighting across 33 locations in Indonesia.

“We received reports from several moon-sighting teams, from Aceh to Papua, and none of them were able to sight the crescent moon,” the Minister added, accompanied by Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Romo Syafi’i, Chairman of Commission VIII of the DPR Marwan Dasopang, Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) KH Asrorun Niam, and Director General of Islamic Community Guidance Abu Rokhmad.

Due to these two factors, the Sidang Isbat decided to complete the month of Ramadan to 30 days, meaning that 1 Syawal 1446 H will fall on Monday, March 31, 2025.

“As a result, Muslims in Indonesia will continue fasting until Sunday, and on Sunday evening, they will observe the Takbir in anticipation of Eid al-Fitr,” the Minister said.

He also expressed gratitude that this year’s Ramadan and Syawal coincide for all Indonesians, with the entire nation beginning and ending the holy month at the same time.

“Alhamdulillah, it is a blessing for Indonesia that Ramadan and Eid are unified this year,” he said.

He hoped that this decision would serve as a platform for Indonesians to maintain tolerance and unity in both religious practices and their daily lives, under the shared umbrella of their homeland.

The Sidang Isbat for 1 Syawal 1446 H was conducted in a hybrid format, attended by representatives of Islamic organizations, ambassadors from friendly nations, the Ministry’s Hisab Rukyat team, and senior officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

