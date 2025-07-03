SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Prabowo Meets Mohammed bin Salman: Strengthening Indonesia-Saudi Strategic Partnership

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Jeddah, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) have agreed to strengthen their strategic partnership across economic, investment, and energy sectors. This agreement was reached during a cordial bilateral meeting held at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Wednesday.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, both leaders highlighted the strong bilateral economic ties, with trade valued at $ 31.5 billion over the last five years. 

Saudi Arabia stands as Indonesia’s main trading partner in the region. President Prabowo and Prince MBS welcomed collaboration opportunities presented by Saudi Vision 2030 and Indonesia Gold Vision 2045, aiming to enhance cross-sector cooperation and accelerate their respective economic transformations.

“Both sides agreed on the importance of increasing cooperation in priority sectors, supporting private sector partnerships, and leveraging opportunities from Saudi Vision 2030 and Indonesia Gold Vision 2045,” the joint statement read.

In the trade sector, both nations emphasized the need to boost trade volume, exchange official visits, and regularly hold business forums through the Saudi-Indonesian Business Council.

They also lauded the progress of the Free Trade Agreement between Indonesia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which is expected to be finalized soon.

In the energy sector, Indonesia acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s role in maintaining global oil market stability and stressed the importance of energy supply security. The two countries agreed to collaborate on various fronts, including crude oil supply, refinery and petrochemical projects, renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean hydrogen technology, and the use of artificial intelligence for sustainable energy.

“Both sides also agreed to encourage the development of renewable energy, energy storage, technology transfer, capacity building, and collaborative research,” the statement noted.

In the mineral sector, cooperation will encompass geological experience exchange, exploration, mine processing, and the application of modern technology. As a tangible step, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia will develop a joint roadmap to create a conducive investment environment and address regulatory hurdles.

This strategic partnership forms a crucial foundation for strengthening the long-term relationship between the two nations, reflecting a shared vision for sustainable, green, and inclusive development in an era of global transformation. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

