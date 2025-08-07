SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia to Provide Medical Aid for 2,000 Gaza Victims on Galang Island

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

12 Views

President Prabowo Subianto gives a statement to the media. (Photo: setkab)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has instructed the provision of medical treatment for 2,000 Gaza residents affected by the conflict, to be hosted on Galang Island, Riau Islands.

The Indonesian government guarantees the safety of the war victims despite the island being relatively remote from local settlements.

“This medical assistance is a humanitarian initiative. The site is Galang Island, which is separate from residential areas,” said Head of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Hasan Nasbi on Thursday.

Hasan explained that Galang Island was previously used as a refugee center and a COVID-19 quarantine facility. With this prior experience, the government believes the site is well-prepared to host humanitarian operations.

Also Read: Indonesia Ready to Send Peacekeeping Forces and Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

“It used to serve as a refugee site and a COVID-19 response center. So, from a safety and comfort perspective, it’s very manageable,” Hasan stated.

Hasan clarified that this humanitarian program is not an evacuation but a temporary relief effort. Once recovered, the patients will return to Gaza.

“After they recover, they will go back to Gaza. This is not about relocating citizens permanently; it’s a humanitarian operation,” he explained.

Regarding the timeline of implementation, Hasan said the President is still coordinating with the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also Read: Riau Extends Forest Fire Emergency Status by Two Weeks

“The President has instructed both ministries to prepare the system, procedures, and processes,” Hasan added. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: BMKG Warns of Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Across Indonesia in Coming Week

TagGalang Island Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto medical aid

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Ready to Send Peacekeeping Forces and Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

  • 2 minutes ago
Indonesia

Indonesia to Provide Medical Aid for 2,000 Gaza Victims on Galang Island

  • 4 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

  • 20 hours ago
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Needs 600 Aid Trucks Daily: Media Office

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 13:13 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 11:00 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Asia

Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Seal $27 Billion Investment Deal During Prabowo’s Visit

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs, BAZNAS Boost Education Equality with MLB 2025 Program

  • 22 hours ago
Indonesia

Mount Semeru Erupts, Ash Column Rises 800 Meters

  • 22 hours ago
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB
Palestine

26,000 Israeli Soldiers Suffer Mental Health Issues Since Gaza Offensive

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Riau Extends Forest Fire Emergency Status by Two Weeks

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Israeli Army Chief Favors Ending Gaza War Over Operating Without Clear Strategy

  • Tuesday, 5 August 2025 - 20:40 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Ulema Call for a Halt of Arm Sales to Israel

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 19:06 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Pakistani Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at the commemoration of Youm-e-Istehsal at the Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta, Tuesday (August 5, 2025). (Photo: Sidiq/MINA)
Indonesia

Pakistani Reaffirms Strong Support for People Jammu and Kashmir

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 10:20 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us