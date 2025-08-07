Indonesia to Provide Medical Aid for 2,000 Gaza Victims on Galang Island

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has instructed the provision of medical treatment for 2,000 Gaza residents affected by the conflict, to be hosted on Galang Island, Riau Islands.

The Indonesian government guarantees the safety of the war victims despite the island being relatively remote from local settlements.

“This medical assistance is a humanitarian initiative. The site is Galang Island, which is separate from residential areas,” said Head of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Hasan Nasbi on Thursday.

Hasan explained that Galang Island was previously used as a refugee center and a COVID-19 quarantine facility. With this prior experience, the government believes the site is well-prepared to host humanitarian operations.

“It used to serve as a refugee site and a COVID-19 response center. So, from a safety and comfort perspective, it’s very manageable,” Hasan stated.

Hasan clarified that this humanitarian program is not an evacuation but a temporary relief effort. Once recovered, the patients will return to Gaza.

“After they recover, they will go back to Gaza. This is not about relocating citizens permanently; it’s a humanitarian operation,” he explained.

Regarding the timeline of implementation, Hasan said the President is still coordinating with the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The President has instructed both ministries to prepare the system, procedures, and processes,” Hasan added. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

