SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

President Prabowo Pledges 2,200 Homes to Papua Highlands Province

sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

3 Views

Wamena, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has pledged to provide 2,200 housing units to the Papua Highlands Province to help meet healthy and clean-living standards for communities across the region’s eight regencies.

Papua Highlands Governor John Tabo, speaking in Wamena on Friday, stated that President Prabowo is paying significant attention to the new autonomous region in Papua, particularly the Papua Highlands Province.

“The President is giving very significant attention with the construction of 2,200 livable homes for the Papua Highlands Province,” he said.

According to Tabo, the donation of 2,200 homes is a direct policy from President Prabowo.

Also Read: Indonesia-Malaysia Agree to Peacefully Address Ambalat Dispute

“We want to state that the aid for 2,200 homes is not a regular proposal from the regents in the eight regencies through the Ministry of Housing and Settlement Areas, but is truly a direct gift from the President,” he added.

Tabo explained that while the ongoing development proposals submitted by the regents and vice-regents of the eight regencies to the Ministry of Housing will continue, the 2,200-unit housing project is a separate initiative.

“The provision of 2,200 homes is a presidential instruction, and the construction process will go through the Ministry of Housing and Settlement Areas. We hope the regents in the eight regencies will continue to submit their proposals so that there can be additional construction beyond the 2,200 units that have been given,” he said.

Tabo added that the 2,200 homes will be distributed to communities in the eight regencies, which include Jayawijaya, Lanny Jaya, Tolikara, Yalimo, Central Mamberamo, Nduga, Bintang Mountains, and Yahukimo.

Also Read: Friday Action for Palestine in front of US Embassy in Jakarta Enters 20th Edition

“The distribution will be 2,000 homes for the general public, which will be of Type 45, while 200 units will be specifically for tribal chiefs in the eight regencies. We will divide them based on the population of each regency,” he said.

The Ministry of Housing and Settlement Areas and the Papua Highlands Provincial Government have already held a coordination meeting to organize the construction of the 2,200 homes in the province. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Young Dai in Semarang: Al-Aqsa Desecrated, The Ummah Must Rise!

TagIndonesian President Prabowo Subianto papua

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

President Prabowo Pledges 2,200 Homes to Papua Highlands Province

  • 10 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Ready to Send Peacekeeping Forces and Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 17:48 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia to Provide Medical Aid for 2,000 Gaza Victims on Galang Island

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 13:45 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 21:46 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (photo: Setkab RI)
Indonesia

Prabowo Grants Amnesty to Over 1,100 Inmates, Including Political and Elderly Prisoners

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 13:03 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Asia

Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Seal $27 Billion Investment Deal During Prabowo’s Visit

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Slovenia Bans Imports from Israeli Illegal Settlements in West Bank

  • 24 hours ago
Pakistani Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at the commemoration of Youm-e-Istehsal at the Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta, Tuesday (August 5, 2025). (Photo: Sidiq/MINA)
Indonesia

Pakistani Reaffirms Strong Support for People Jammu and Kashmir

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 10:20 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Reports Continued Decline in Child Marriage Rates

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 21:46 WIB
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Israeli Illegal Settler Attack on Gaza-Bound Aid Trucks

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 23:50 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB
Asia

Hundreds of Rohingya Stranded on Border Island After Being Expelled by Arakan Army

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 21:51 WIB
Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Over 500 Schools Sheltering Displaced Bombed by Israeli Forces in Gaza

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Indonesia's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Arrmanatha Nasir (photo: Website of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Awaits Green Light from Palestine Before Evacuating Gaza Civilians

  • 11 hours ago
Indonesia

Riau Extends Forest Fire Emergency Status by Two Weeks

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 13:04 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us