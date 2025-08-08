President Prabowo Pledges 2,200 Homes to Papua Highlands Province

Wamena, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has pledged to provide 2,200 housing units to the Papua Highlands Province to help meet healthy and clean-living standards for communities across the region’s eight regencies.

Papua Highlands Governor John Tabo, speaking in Wamena on Friday, stated that President Prabowo is paying significant attention to the new autonomous region in Papua, particularly the Papua Highlands Province.

“The President is giving very significant attention with the construction of 2,200 livable homes for the Papua Highlands Province,” he said.

According to Tabo, the donation of 2,200 homes is a direct policy from President Prabowo.

“We want to state that the aid for 2,200 homes is not a regular proposal from the regents in the eight regencies through the Ministry of Housing and Settlement Areas, but is truly a direct gift from the President,” he added.

Tabo explained that while the ongoing development proposals submitted by the regents and vice-regents of the eight regencies to the Ministry of Housing will continue, the 2,200-unit housing project is a separate initiative.

“The provision of 2,200 homes is a presidential instruction, and the construction process will go through the Ministry of Housing and Settlement Areas. We hope the regents in the eight regencies will continue to submit their proposals so that there can be additional construction beyond the 2,200 units that have been given,” he said.

Tabo added that the 2,200 homes will be distributed to communities in the eight regencies, which include Jayawijaya, Lanny Jaya, Tolikara, Yalimo, Central Mamberamo, Nduga, Bintang Mountains, and Yahukimo.

“The distribution will be 2,000 homes for the general public, which will be of Type 45, while 200 units will be specifically for tribal chiefs in the eight regencies. We will divide them based on the population of each regency,” he said.

The Ministry of Housing and Settlement Areas and the Papua Highlands Provincial Government have already held a coordination meeting to organize the construction of the 2,200 homes in the province. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

