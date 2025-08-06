SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

6 Views

President Prabowo Subianto (photo: BPMI Setpres)

Jakarta, MINA – President Prabowo Subianto has affirmed that Indonesia supports ASEAN’s efforts to find peaceful solutions to end the civil war in Myanmar and the armed conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

During a Plenary Cabinet Session at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Wednesday, President Prabowo addressed the conflicts both within and outside the region that are contributing to global geopolitical and geoeconomic turmoil.

“We see in our own region, the Myanmar conflict continues, and there is no visible path to a peaceful resolution, although we will continue to support ASEAN to play a role in finding a peaceful solution in our neighboring countries. Not to mention, we are now seeing an armed conflict emerge between fellow ASEAN members, Cambodia and Thailand,” President Prabowo stated.

On the same occasion, President Prabowo said that the global and regional dynamics Indonesia currently faces, especially 10 months into the administration of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, are more complex than they were at the start of the new government’s term.

Also Read: Indonesia Seeks to Renegotiate Tariffs with US

“When we began our government on October 20, the geopolitical and geoeconomic situation was not as complicated as it is now. Today, we are not only facing the impact of wars everywhere, conflicts everywhere, the conflict in Ukraine, the devastating conflict in the Middle East, Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria which is taking so many lives before the eyes of the whole world,” the President said.

The President added that there is also the India-Pakistan conflict and new dynamics arising from US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on many countries, including Indonesia.

Despite the complicated geopolitical and geoeconomic situation, President Prabowo believes his administration can remain focused and calm.

“We move as one team. We negotiate. We hold discussions. We are not emotional. We are not provoked. We understand that we have a great interest. The duty of the Indonesian Government is to protect the Indonesian people, to protect our workers, and their families,” the President told his cabinet.

Also Read: Central Java MUI Issues ‘Haram’ Fatwa for Pig Farm

President Prabowo Subianto presided over the Plenary Cabinet Session, accompanied by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka. This was the eighth Plenary Cabinet Session held during the administration of President Prabowo and Vice President Gibran since they officially took office on October 20, 2024. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ministry of Religious Reports Continued Decline in Child Marriage Rates

TagASEAN Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

  • 7 hours ago
Asia

Thailand and Cambodia Agree to Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 20:04 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Asia

Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Seal $27 Billion Investment Deal During Prabowo’s Visit

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: BPMI Setpres)
International

Prabowo, Prince MBS Call for Concrete Action to End Gaza Crisis

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 21:26 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto performs Umrah (photo: Kemenag RI)
Asia

Prabowo Performs Umrah, Kisses the Black Stone

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 17:14 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Asia

Prabowo Meets Mohammed bin Salman: Strengthening Indonesia-Saudi Strategic Partnership

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 16:45 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs, BAZNAS Boost Education Equality with MLB 2025 Program

  • 8 hours ago
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Israeli Army Chief Favors Ending Gaza War Over Operating Without Clear Strategy

  • Tuesday, 5 August 2025 - 20:40 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:21 WIB
Hamas Snipers (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Arms are a National Right

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 23:09 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Ulema Call for a Halt of Arm Sales to Israel

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 19:06 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Pakistani Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at the commemoration of Youm-e-Istehsal at the Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta, Tuesday (August 5, 2025). (Photo: Sidiq/MINA)
Indonesia

Pakistani Reaffirms Strong Support for People Jammu and Kashmir

  • 18 hours ago
Indonesia

Mount Semeru Erupts, Ash Column Rises 800 Meters

  • 8 hours ago
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us