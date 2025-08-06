Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

Jakarta, MINA – President Prabowo Subianto has affirmed that Indonesia supports ASEAN’s efforts to find peaceful solutions to end the civil war in Myanmar and the armed conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

During a Plenary Cabinet Session at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Wednesday, President Prabowo addressed the conflicts both within and outside the region that are contributing to global geopolitical and geoeconomic turmoil.

“We see in our own region, the Myanmar conflict continues, and there is no visible path to a peaceful resolution, although we will continue to support ASEAN to play a role in finding a peaceful solution in our neighboring countries. Not to mention, we are now seeing an armed conflict emerge between fellow ASEAN members, Cambodia and Thailand,” President Prabowo stated.

On the same occasion, President Prabowo said that the global and regional dynamics Indonesia currently faces, especially 10 months into the administration of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, are more complex than they were at the start of the new government’s term.

Also Read: Indonesia Seeks to Renegotiate Tariffs with US

“When we began our government on October 20, the geopolitical and geoeconomic situation was not as complicated as it is now. Today, we are not only facing the impact of wars everywhere, conflicts everywhere, the conflict in Ukraine, the devastating conflict in the Middle East, Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria which is taking so many lives before the eyes of the whole world,” the President said.

The President added that there is also the India-Pakistan conflict and new dynamics arising from US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on many countries, including Indonesia.

Despite the complicated geopolitical and geoeconomic situation, President Prabowo believes his administration can remain focused and calm.

“We move as one team. We negotiate. We hold discussions. We are not emotional. We are not provoked. We understand that we have a great interest. The duty of the Indonesian Government is to protect the Indonesian people, to protect our workers, and their families,” the President told his cabinet.

Also Read: Central Java MUI Issues ‘Haram’ Fatwa for Pig Farm

President Prabowo Subianto presided over the Plenary Cabinet Session, accompanied by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka. This was the eighth Plenary Cabinet Session held during the administration of President Prabowo and Vice President Gibran since they officially took office on October 20, 2024. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ministry of Religious Reports Continued Decline in Child Marriage Rates