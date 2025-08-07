SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Ready to Send Peacekeeping Forces and Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views

Indonesian peacekeeper force in Sudan.

Jakarta, MINA – President Prabowo Subianto has stated Indonesia’s readiness to deploy peacekeeping forces and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, Palestine, via airdrop.

“The President announced yesterday that Indonesia is ready to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza to maintain peace, similar to what we have done in Lebanon,” said Hasan Nasbi, Head of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) in Jakarta on Thursday.

Nasbi explained that Indonesia’s neutral stance in global affairs has earned it high regard and respect from the international community. This has led several parties mediating the Gaza conflict to ask for Indonesia’s contribution to maintaining peace in the region once a ceasefire is in place.

“The parties currently working on a ceasefire in Gaza have requested Indonesia to get involved and send peacekeeping troops if the ceasefire succeeds,” said Nasbi.

Also Read: IDTUG Urges Stronger Cyber Literacy Amid Surge in Digital Scams

In addition, Indonesia is also set to participate in humanitarian aid missions, particularly by airdropping food supplies.

“There was also a directive from the President yesterday for the Indonesian government to get involved in sending humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he added.

To support the aid delivery, the President has instructed the Ministry of Defense to prepare two Hercules aircraft for the airdrop operation over Gaza.

“So, they will drop food and other supplies for the people of Gaza from the air. Indonesia will not only send peacekeeping troops to Gaza but also be involved in delivering humanitarian aid via air. Two Hercules planes have been prepared to airdrop food supplies,” Nasbi stated.

Also Read: Indonesia and New Zealand Sign MoU to Boost Agricultural Trade and Cooperation

On the same occasion, Nasbi also conveyed that President Prabowo has directed the government to provide medical assistance for approximately 2,000 Gaza residents who are victims of the conflict. The medical services are planned to be set up on Galang Island, Riau Islands.

“Regarding Gaza, the President also gave a directive yesterday for Indonesia to provide medical treatment for around 2,000 Gaza residents who are war victims, those who are injured, perhaps from bombings, rubble, and so on,” he concluded. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: New Indonesian History Book to be Launched for 80th Independence Day Anniversary

TagIndonesian aid for Palestine Indonesian peacekeeping force Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Ready to Send Peacekeeping Forces and Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia to Provide Medical Aid for 2,000 Gaza Victims on Galang Island

  • 9 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 21:46 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Asia

Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Seal $27 Billion Investment Deal During Prabowo’s Visit

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: BPMI Setpres)
International

Prabowo, Prince MBS Call for Concrete Action to End Gaza Crisis

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 21:26 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto performs Umrah (photo: Kemenag RI)
Asia

Prabowo Performs Umrah, Kisses the Black Stone

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 17:14 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs, BAZNAS Boost Education Equality with MLB 2025 Program

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 20:11 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Semeru Erupts, Ash Column Rises 800 Meters

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 20:09 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB
Indonesia

Riau Extends Forest Fire Emergency Status by Two Weeks

  • 10 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Condemns Israeli Storming of Al-Aqsa as Declaration of War

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia

BMKG Warns of Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Across Indonesia in Coming Week

  • 12 hours ago
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Israeli Army Chief Favors Ending Gaza War Over Operating Without Clear Strategy

  • Tuesday, 5 August 2025 - 20:40 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Ulema Call for a Halt of Arm Sales to Israel

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 19:06 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us