Indonesia Ready to Send Peacekeeping Forces and Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – President Prabowo Subianto has stated Indonesia’s readiness to deploy peacekeeping forces and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, Palestine, via airdrop.

“The President announced yesterday that Indonesia is ready to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza to maintain peace, similar to what we have done in Lebanon,” said Hasan Nasbi, Head of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) in Jakarta on Thursday.

Nasbi explained that Indonesia’s neutral stance in global affairs has earned it high regard and respect from the international community. This has led several parties mediating the Gaza conflict to ask for Indonesia’s contribution to maintaining peace in the region once a ceasefire is in place.

“The parties currently working on a ceasefire in Gaza have requested Indonesia to get involved and send peacekeeping troops if the ceasefire succeeds,” said Nasbi.

In addition, Indonesia is also set to participate in humanitarian aid missions, particularly by airdropping food supplies.

“There was also a directive from the President yesterday for the Indonesian government to get involved in sending humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he added.

To support the aid delivery, the President has instructed the Ministry of Defense to prepare two Hercules aircraft for the airdrop operation over Gaza.

“So, they will drop food and other supplies for the people of Gaza from the air. Indonesia will not only send peacekeeping troops to Gaza but also be involved in delivering humanitarian aid via air. Two Hercules planes have been prepared to airdrop food supplies,” Nasbi stated.

On the same occasion, Nasbi also conveyed that President Prabowo has directed the government to provide medical assistance for approximately 2,000 Gaza residents who are victims of the conflict. The medical services are planned to be set up on Galang Island, Riau Islands.

“Regarding Gaza, the President also gave a directive yesterday for Indonesia to provide medical treatment for around 2,000 Gaza residents who are war victims, those who are injured, perhaps from bombings, rubble, and so on,” he concluded. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

