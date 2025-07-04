SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Prabowo, Prince MBS Call for Concrete Action to End Gaza Crisis

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: BPMI Setpres)
Jeddah, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) have issued a joint call for the international community to take concrete action to halt the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and foster lasting peace in the Middle East.

This urgent appeal was conveyed in a joint statement released from Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Wednesday. In their statement, both leaders discussed a range of regional and global issues, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening coordination to maintain global peace and security.

President Prabowo and Prince MBS also welcomed the announced ceasefire agreement in the region, expressing hope that this measure would be sustained and expanded.

They voiced deep concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and emphasized the crucial need for continuous humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people. Both leaders urged the international community to act immediately to end the suffering of Gaza’s residents, condemning the use of blockades and starvation as weapons, and unequivocally rejecting any form of forced displacement of Palestinians.

“Both sides condemn Israel’s policy of using blockades and starvation as weapons against civilians in the Gaza Strip, and completely reject the forced displacement of Palestinians,” the joint statement read.

Furthermore, the two leaders affirmed that a peaceful solution in Palestine can only be achieved through the implementation of international resolutions regarding a two-state solution, guaranteeing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Beyond the Palestinian issue, both nations also discussed the situation in Yemen, supporting peaceful political efforts to maintain stability in the Red Sea. They welcomed the lifting of sanctions on Syria by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, seeing it as a step towards reconstruction and the return of refugees.

Regarding the conflict in Sudan, President Prabowo and Prince MBS stressed the importance of continued peaceful dialogue through the Jeddah Forum to achieve a full ceasefire and end the ongoing humanitarian crisis. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

